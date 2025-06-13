Let's embrace nostalgia and look through 30 years of Warped Tour lineup posters, shall we?

It's easy to forget that the heyday of the Vans Warped Tour was when there were no dedicated apps where people could keep up with scheduled artists and set times.

Instead, you might read an actual printed program to get artist details and have to check a giant inflatable schedule in the middle of the venue to find out when your favorite bands were playing that day.

Vans Warped Tour 2009 - Uniondale, New York Getty Images loading...

There were also posters (both physical and digital) shared announcing the Warped Tour lineups before the start of the tour each year.

READ MORE: Which 2025 Warped Tour Stop Has The Most (And Least) Bands?

Before Warped Tour celebrates its 30th anniversary in Washington, D.C., Long Beach, California, and Orlando, Florida, this year, here is a look back at more than 20 different Warped Tour posters, along with a list of acts featured on each poster.

What year had the best lineup? What bands owe their whole career to Warped Tour? What memories come flooding back when you look through these lineups? All of that raced through our heads when putting this together!

Vans Warped Tour Posters From 30 Years Of The Festival Take a look at 30 years of Warped Tour lineup posters. Mainline that nostalgia! Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

30 Photos From 30 Years of the Vans Warped Tour Looking back at photos of the Vans Warped Tour in celebration of its 30th anniversary!

The tour plans to celebrate its 30th anniversary with shows in Washington, D.C.; Long Beach, California and Orlando in 2025. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

