It's been a big week for tour announcements with 23 new rock and metal tours announced over the last seven days.

Two of rock radio's biggest bands lead the way. Breaking Benjamin will set out with Chevelle, Starset and Kami Kehoe, while Shinedown have lined up support from Coheed and Cambria, Black Stone Cherry, From Ashes to New and DJ Rock Feed.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced new dates which earned a rebuke from the White House and Poppy has booked out a new bath of shows stateside that are sure to keep things rocking.

This was also a week in which we saw the Bourbon & Beyond and Summerfest lineups revealed and a whole new batch of bands added to the Vans Warped Tour.

What gets your concert dollars? Take a closer look at the newly announced rock and metal tours below.

Tour Dates: May 8 - June 6

Support Acts: None listed.

Notes: Fever Daydream 10th Anniversary Tour

Breaking Benjamin

Tour Dates: Sept. 2 - Oct. 24

Support Acts: Chevelle, Starset, Kami Kehoe

Tour Dates: May 5 - July 1

Support Acts: The Fall of Troy, Horse the Band, Wolf & Bear, The Novelists

Tour Dates: April 26 / May 22-28

Support Acts: To be announced.

Tour Dates: June 10 - 23

Support Acts: None listed

Tour Dates: April 21 - May 20

Support Acts: All Under Heaven

Tour Dates: Oct. 13 - Nov. 11

Support Acts: Nine Treasures

Tour Dates: March 18 - April 22

Support Acts: None listed

Tour Dates: March 9 - 25

Support Acts: Toby Morrell, Rowdy, Tory Grace

Home Front

Tour Dates: March 24 - June 13

Support Acts: Bootlicker, Angel Du$t, Beton Arme, Odd Man Out

Jon Q Public

Tour Dates: March 16 - April 18

Support Acts: Shark Noises, Get Wrecked, Heet Death, Misunderstood, Maestro Murder, O/S/G, Winched, Radical Eyes, 3XCharm, The Soakers, The Apathetics, Willoh, Goldie Vegas and the Playboys, Stagnetti's Cock, Makers A.D., The Swashbuckling Doctors, The Helsings, Narwhal Express, Criminal Record, The Foleys, The Sawed Offs, Filthy Lowdown, Honervah, Catch These Hands, Craigslist Punks, Croak & Danger, Most Cheese, Anchoress, Arythmia

Tour Dates: April 3 - May 24

Support Acts: None listed

Tour Dates: March 5 - April 12

Support Acts: Enterprise Earth, Wretched

Tour Dates: April 25 - May 14

Support Acts: SOiL, Sumo Cyco

Tour Dates: April 16 - May 2; July 7 - Sept. 6

Support Acts: None listed

Poppy

Tour Dates: July 7 - Aug. 19

Support Acts: Landmvrks, Thousand Below

Tour Dates: June 13 - Aug. 27

Support Acts: None listed

Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 3

Support Acts: Buckcherry

Notes: Las Vegas residency at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Shinedown

Tour Dates: May 13 - Sept. 10

Support Acts: Coheed & Cambria, Black Stone Cherry, From Ashes to New, DJ Rock Feed, Those Damn Crowes

Tour Dates: April 24 - June 6

Support Acts: (hed) p.e., Primer 55

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Tour Dates: March 31 - May 27

Support Acts: None listed

Three Pianos (Andrew McMahon and the Wilderness / Something Corporate / Jack's Mannequin)

Tour Dates: Aug. 6 - 22

Support Acts: None Listed

Tour Dates: April 16 - June 17

Support Acts: Local H, Sparta, The Vandoliers, The Black Angels

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

* Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, Chris Stapleton and Dave Matthews Band will headline the The 2026 Bourbon & Beyond Festival taking place Sept. 24-27 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. Queens of the Stone Age, Goose, Foster the People, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Hootie and the Blowfish, Counting Crows, Kacey Musgraves, The Red Clay Strays and more are also on board.

* Summerfest have finalized their 2026 lineup. Over 600 artists will take the multiple Milwaukee stages between June 18-and July 4. Among the rock headliners for 2026 are Muse, Jelly Roll and Post Malone. You'll also see sets from Third Eye Blind, Hot Mulligan, Styx, David Lee Roth, The Academy Is..., Amyl and the Sniffers, Echo and the Bunnymen, Dexter and the Moonrocks, Kaleo, Marcus King Band, Gene Simmons Band, Kim Gordon, Wolfmother, Halestorm, Pepper, Goldfinger, Vertical Horizon, All Time Low, Megadeth, Spoon, Candlebox, Gin Blossoms and more.

* In the third week of Vans Warped Tour lineup announcements, new additions included A Day to Remember, Sublime, Coheed and Cambria, All That Remains, The Devil Wears Prada, Letlifve., Of Mice & Men, Escape the Fate, Flogging Molly, Boston Manor, Normal Jean, Mayday Parade, Bayside, The Ghost Inside, Scary Kids Scaring Kids, Motion City Soundtrack, Dying Wish, Stand Atlantic, Meet Me @ The Altar, Kennyhoopla, Magnolia Park, Peelingflesh, Saces, Good Terms, Microwave, Saint Blonde, Good Riddance, The Aquabats, Hepcat, Family Force 5, Honey Revenge, Vienna Vienna, Initiate, Fireworks, The Expendables, Bear vs. Shark, Saturdays at Your Place, Sgt. Papers, Ben Quad, Denm Blnko, Garbagebarbie, Say Ocean, NIIS and Losers Club. This year features stops in Washington, D.C., Long Beach, Orlando, Montreal and Mexico City.

* The 2026 edition of Cruise to the Edge will set sail March 4-9 from Miami to Key West and Nassau in the Bahamas. Marillion, Steve Hackett, Big Big Train, Eddie Jobson, Symphony X, Adrian Belew, Haken and more will take part.

* The Forever Deaf Festival is set for April 10 and 11 in Chicago. Young Widows, Atomic Rule, Pig Destroyer, Weekend Nachos, Scalp, Plague Bringer and more will play the two day festival.

* The Envol Et McAdam Festival lineup is set for Sept. 10-12 in Quebec City. Bad Religion, Hatebreed, Despised Icon, Satanic Surfers, A Wilhelm Scream, Guttermouth, Teenage Bottlerocket and more will play over the three day weekend.

* The Sublime Me Gusta Festival has expanded to include a June 27 show at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland, Oregon and a July 18 date at Zions Bank Stadium in Salt Lake City. Cypress Hill, The Interrupters, Long Beach Dub All Stars, Codefendants, DIZZYISDEAD will all join Sublime in Portland, while Slightly Stoopid, Pennywise, Long Beach Dub All Stars, The Ataris, Codefendants are on the bill with Sublime in Salt Lake City.

