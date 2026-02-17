Shinedown Announce 2026 World Tour Dates + New Album Details

Shinedown just announced a set of 2026 world tour dates and also shared the details for their upcoming new album Ei8ht.

The Dance Kid Dance Act ll World Tour tour kicks off May 13 in Green Bay, Wis. and spans across the U.S., Canada and Europe before wrapping up in late November. Coheed and Camrbia, Black Stone Cherry, From Ashes to New, DJ Rock Feed and Those Damn Crows will serve as support on select dates.

See the full itinerary below. North American tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 20 at 10AM local time and European tickets go on sale Feb. 27 at 10AM local time. Tickets can be purchased through Shinedown's website.

In addition to the tour dates, Shinedown officially announced their upcoming new studio album Ei8ht, which arrives May 29 and can be pre-ordered at this location. They also shared a new song, "Safe and Sound," which is our fifth taste of the new record.

“This album is over a year in the making. Without question as a band we pushed ourselves like never before. Especially when it comes to Eric [Bass]," frontman Brent Smith said of the new album.

"Myself, Zach [Myers] and Barry [Kerch] are so honored to create, and work with such an extraordinary producer, engineer, mixer, songwriter, musician, performer and bandmate. We are so excited to finally announce our 8th Studio album titled EI8HT alongside our Dance Kid Dance Act ll World Tour.”

This will serve as the follow-up to 2022's Planet Zero. The rockers have already shared the tracks "Dance, Kid, Dance," "Three Six Five," "Killing Files" and "Searchlight" over the last year or so.

See the tour dates, Ei8ht album cover, track list and check out "Safe and Sound" below.

Shinedown 2026 North American Tour Dates

May 13 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center *^%

May 15 – Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple Festival Headlining

May 16 – Madison, Wis. @ Kohl Center *^%

May 18 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center *^%

May 19 – Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena *^%%

May 22 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center *^%

May 23 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center *^%

May 26 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena *^%

May 28 – Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Center *^%

May 30 – Tampa, Fla. @ Benchmark International Arena *^%

June 2 – Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum *^%

June 5 – Norfolk, Va. @ Chartway Arena *^%

June 6 – Hershey, Pa. @ GIANT Center *^%

July 11 – Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle *#%

July 13 – Toronto, Ontario @ Coca-Cola Coliseum *%

July 15 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Centre Vidéotron *#%

July 17 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena *%

July 18 – Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena *#%

July 20 – Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena *%

July 21 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center *%

July 23 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Xfinity Mobile Arena *%

July 25 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Food City Center *#%

July 30 – Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena *#%

July 31 – Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Weidner Field *%

Aug. 2 – El Paso, Texas @ UTEP Don Haskins Center *#%

Aug. 4 – Tucson, Ariz. @ Tucson Arena *#%

Aug. 6 – Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena *%

Aug. 7 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Michelob ULTRA Arena *#%

Aug. 9 – Sparks, Nev. @ Nugget Event Center *%

Aug. 10 – Boise, Idaho @ ExtraMile Arena *#%

Aug. 12 – Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena at Metrapark *#%

Aug. 14 – Spokane, Wash. @ Numerica Veterans Arena *#%

Aug. 15 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ PNE Pacific Coliseum *#%

Aug. 17 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place *#%

Aug. 20 – Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome *#%

Aug. 21 – Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Resort *%

Aug. 23 – Springfield, Ill. @ Illinois State Fair #%

Sept. 4 – Dyersville, Iowa @ Velocity Festival

Sept. 10 – McHenry, Ill. @ McHenry Music Festival

Oct. 31 – Paris, France @ Zénith Paris - La Villette &

Nov. 2 – Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz &

Nov. 4 - Tilburg, Netherlands @ O13 &

Nov. 6 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlín &

Nov. 8 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Falkonersalen &

Nov. 9 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet &

Nov. 11 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle &

Nov. 12 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle &

Nov. 14 – Birmingham, U.K. @ bp pulse LIVE *&

Nov. 16 – Glasgow, U.K. @ OVO Hydro *&

Nov. 17 – Nottingham, U.K. @ Motorpoint Arena *&

Nov. 19 – London, U.K. @ OVO Arena Wembley *&

Nov. 20 – Manchester, U.K. @ AO Arena *&

Nov. 22 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre &

* with Coheed and Cambria

^ with Black Stone Cherry

# with From Ashes To New

& with Those Damn Crows

% with DJ Rockfeed

Shinedown, 'Ei8ht' Album Art + Track Listing

1. “At The Bottom”

2. “Dance, Kid, Dance”

3. “Burning Down The Disco”

4. “Three Six Five”

5. “Young Again”

6. “Dizzy”

7. “Imposter”

8. “Machine Gun”

9. “Outlaw”

10. “Safe And Sound”

11. “Searchlight”

12. “Bear With Me”

13. “Deep End”

14. “Killing Fields”

15. “Back To The Living”

16. “Wide Open”

17. “So Glad That You Asked”

18. “The Pilot”

Shinedown, 'Safe and Sound'

