Rock the Country has officially canceled its Anderson, South Carolina date following Shinedown's decision to bow out of the event last week and the quiet removal of the date from the festival's website.

The Kid Rock-led traveling roadshow announced the cancelation of its Anderson date in a statement posted to social media on Monday (Feb. 9). You can see the statement below.

See Rock the Country's Statement on South Carolina Cancellation

Rock the Country's full statement reads:

Rock the Country was created to unite people together through music. Our lineups and our crowds reflect that sentiment — a wide range of voices, backgrounds and stories that make up this country. We're truly disappointed we won't be bringing the show to Anderson. Our fans work hard for their money, and we refuse to put on a show that doesn't meet the standard they deserve. Our focus remains where it's always been: supporting our artists, honoring our fans and delivering unforgettable nights throughout the country. The shows ahead represent the heart of what Rock the Country stands for: music, community and pride in where we come from. Loving America isn't political; it's who we are.

What Happened Last Week Before the Official Cancelation?

The first sign of trouble for Rock the Country's Anderson date came on Friday (Feb. 6) when Shinedown announced they would not be participating in the event.

"We have one boss, and it is everyone in the audience," they said in a statement. "Our band's purpose is to unite, not divide. With that in mind, we have made the decision that we will not be playing the Rock the Country festival."

Shinedown's decision came a few weeks after their drummer Barry Kerch called rapper Ludacris a "coward" for bowing out of the same date.

On the same day Shinedown made their announcement, Rock the Country scrubbed the Anderson date from its website. Creed, who were booked to headline the same show, also went missing from the festival site's homepage.

