Kid Rock, Creed + More Bring Rock the Country Festival to 8 U.S. ‘Small Towns’ in 2026

Kid Rock is back for more as he heads up the 2026 edition of the Rock the Country festival that will bring some of rock and country's biggest names to eight U.S. cities in 2026.

This year, the multi-city festival will be saluting America’s 250th anniversary through music, patriotism and community. Each city will host a two-day music event with a rotating lineup of artists.

READ MORE: Kid Rock Wants Pearl Jam + Others to 'Step Up' in Ticketing Fight

"It's this simple. Rock The Country isn't just a music festival; it's a movement," says Kid Rock. "In 2026, as America celebrates its 250th anniversary, this is a place for hard-working, God-fearing patriots to gather as one and celebrate freedom, music and the party of the year".

Who Is Playing the Rock the Country Festival in 2026?

As stated, the eight-city run will feature some of the bigger names of both rock and country. In addition to the country-rock hybrid of Kid Rock, other rockers include Creed, Shinedown, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Uncle Kracker and Asking Alexandria frontman Danny Worsnop. Aaron Lewis, who is known for fronting Staind, will also be on hand with his country-leaning band The Stateliners.

Among the major country acts playing Rock the Country will be Jelly Roll, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., Ella Langley Brantley Gilbert and more.

In addition, veteran rappers Ludacris and Nelly will also play on select shows. A full listing of participating artists can be seen in the festival admat below. The lineup for each specific show can be found through the Rock the Country website.

rock the country festival 2026 admat Peachtree Entertainment / Rock the Country loading...

Where Is Rock the Country Taking Place in 2026?

The festival will kick things off on the weekend of May 1-2 in Bellville, Texas with two nights of music at the Austin County Fairgrounds. Shows will continue to take place throughout the summer with everything coming to a conclusion on Sept. 11-12 at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg, N.Y.

Rock The Country is making a major investment in the fan experience, introducing meaningful upgrades across the festival grounds designed to keep fans comfortable, energized and fully immersed all weekend long.

New additions include expanded shade and cooling throughout the site, a newly built fan zone featuring a second stage presented by Raised Rowdy and a dedicated food zone showcasing elevated offerings from five or more local food trucks, complete with shaded seating areas for fans to relax and recharge between sets.

The full itinerary can be viewed below.

May 1-2 - Bellville, Texas @ Austin County Fairgrounds

May 29-30 - Bloomingdale, Ga. @Ottawa Farms

June 27-28 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds

July 10-11 - Ashland, Ky. @ Boyd County Fairgrounds

July 25-26 - Anderson, S.C. @ Anderson Sports & Ent Center

Aug. 8-9 - Hastings, Mich. @ Barry Expo Center

Aug. 28-29 - Ocala, Fla. @ Florida Horse Park

Sept 11-12 - Hamburg, N.Y. @ Erie County Fairgrounds

How Do I Get Tickets?

In addition to Front Porch and VIP offerings, Rock The Country will offer single-day and weekend General Admission tickets, GA+ passes providing closest access to the stage, hotel packages and camping options.

Presale tickets begin Friday, Jan. 16 at 10AM local, starting at just $2.50 down on layaway. Fans can register in advance for presale access at rockthecountry.com. Public on-sale begins Friday, Jan. 16 at 2PM local time, with single day ticket prices starting at $89.99 plus fees or $149.99 plus fees for both days. For all other questions, check the Rock the Country website.

See some of the other festival and cruise options for 2026 below.