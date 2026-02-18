Kid Rock has teamed up with health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for a bizarre new video meant to promote exercise and eating healthier. The clip finds the 55-year-old singer and the 72-year-old politician shirtless partaking in a series of exercises and a glass of whole milk during a 90-second clip.

About the Kid Rock and Robert F. Kennedy Workout Video

In sharing the promotional clip, Kennedy noted on his social media, "I've teamed up with @KidRock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD."

The video itself is soundtracked by Kid Rock's smash hit single "Bawitdaba" and appears to find the pair working out in a converted barn space. For some reason, the video opens on the two shirtless men and transitions to a stuffed bear, a fade into the American flag while a shark emerges from the water and quick flashes of a fighter jet and a bald eagle.

A quick montage shows Kid welcoming Kennedy to his estate, showing off a car and treating him to a steak dinner before the pair engage in their workout.

Kennedy does his bicep curls, both men get a tricep workout and Kennedy holds Kid Rock's ankles while he does a round of sit-ups. Kennedy hops on the exercise bike and Kennedy, with his jeans still on, dips down into a cold plunge pool.

After emerging, he goes in search of the singer to find Rock lounging at his pool. There's a pickleball game between the pair and then they finish their workout adventure toasting with glasses of whole milk while hanging out in the pool.

The clip was meant to support the health secretary's current Make America Health Again agenda. Watch the full video below.

What People Were Saying About the Kid Rock-RFK Jr. Workout Video

At press time, the video posting on the X social media platform had amassed over 11,000 shares and over 8,700 comments.

Many of the comments were critical and took their shots at the pairing. "Thank god you teamed up with this guy to teach us all how to be healthy," noted one person sharing a photo of a shirtless, weathered-looking Kid Rock holding a Busch Light beer can.

"Drinking milk while half naked in a hot tub. Wow. Just Wow," noted another commenter.

"Why are you wearing jeans in the bathtub?," asked another viewer.

"Did my tax dollars really go to that?," pondered another person.

"Let's MAHA," suggested another viewer. "We have 3 options. 1. Ban processed food. 2. Tax processed foods. or 3. Educate the public on processed foods. *Head of HHS. "Nah, I'll make a half-naked workout video with Kid Rock."

See a sampling of responses below.

There were some that were supportive of the message RFK Jr. was hoping to send. One person noted, "Awesome! Please make raw milk available to buy easily."

"This is the way and they make it fun," one viewer shared. "Working out with people you love to be around is the best."

"I like your eat real food message," shared another person in the comments.

"Love this .... though admittedly did not have on any Bingo card ever RFK Jr & Kid Rock working out together and promoting healthy living," noted another person.

"it's really the key to good health. Be active and eat food that isn't garbage. You'll feel so much better," added another commenter.

"RFK and Kid Rock cooking real food together is the bro-liest thing I've seen all year. Meanwhile soda companies won't be happy with this," shared another viewer.

