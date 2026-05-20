A Grandma Set a Crowd Surfing World Record at Rock the Country Concert

A grandma just set a crowd surfing world record after becoming the oldest person to crowd surf at a concert.

The 99-year-old woman, whose name is Pauline Kana, achieved the benchmark after crowd-surfing on a type of flat surface during country star Brantley Gilbert's performance at Kid Rock's first Rock the Country concert of 2026 in Austin, Texas on May 2.

Gilbert introduced Kana, who goes by the nickname "Gangster Granny" on her grandson's TikTok account, to the crowd from the stage before she was lifted up and strapped in to fulfill her prophecy.

"Granny here is going to become the oldest woman to crowd surf," the musician told the audience, who chanted "Granny! Granny! Granny!" after her thrilled ride was over.

There were 20,000 people in attendance at the show, according to a video on social media.

Kana's grandson Ross Smith has accumulated a massive following on social media thanks to his videos with Gangster Granny — four million on Instagram and a whopping 25 million on TikTok.

Check out the video of Kana's crowd surfing accomplishment, which has been officially recognized by the Guinness World Records, below.

"I did it! I'm the greatest of all time!" she shouted at the end of the clip, holding up a plaque of her certificate.

"Pauline crowd surfed over multiple rows of people at the tender age of 99, achieving this rocking Guinness World Records title," the organization wrote on their website.

READ MORE: Epic Times Rock + Metal Musicians Crowd Surfed at Their Own Shows

Smith constantly shares hilarious content with Gangster Granny, from her holding up signs that say "Run if you think I'm sexy" to asking John Cena to marry her, flipping the double bird at the camera and much more. She's who all of us should aspire to be one day, especially if it means setting records at concerts.

See some other Guinness World Records related to rock and metal in the gallery below.