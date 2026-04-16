One of the Rock the Country festival's stops is getting a makeover as Staind are stepping in to replace Jelly Roll as a headliner in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The move was revealed in a wide-spanning update from the Rock the Country Festival organizers that also featured a move meant to help entice concert goers and boost flagging sales for the festival but seemed to upset some of the fans that had already purchased their tickets for other festival dates this summer.

A Headliner Change at Rock the Country

Staind frontman Aaron Lewis had already been part of the Rock the Country lineup playing alongside his solo band The Stateliners, but with Jelly Roll having to drop out of the Sioux Falls stop on the tour, Lewis called upon his other band, longtime rock heavyweights Staind, to help fill the void at the top of the bill.

Staind will now headline the second night of the two night festival on June 28.

It should be noted that the Sioux Falls stop is the only one that Jelly Roll will miss as the country-rock superstar is still on board for the Georgia and Kentucky stops on the tour.

READ MORE: Shinedown Bow Out of Rock the Country Festival Appearance

The trek, which features a rotating list of acts at each stop, has seen several acts from the original lineup bow out. Shinedown, Ludacris, Morgan Wade and Carter Faith have all exited since the touring festival was announced earlier this year. Shinedown were scheduled to play in Anderson, South Carolina and that stop of the tour was canceled altogether shortly after Shinedown bowed out of their appearance. Creed had also been part of the lost South Carolina date.

Rock the Country Faces Ticket Promotion Backlash

In their most recent social media update on Instagram, the Rock the Country festival teased that they were offering up to 50 percent off general admission passes to any of the festival's 7 small town stops for a limited time. The move was said to be made in response to rising transportation costs.

But while the offer seemed to be made with a desire to help cut the cost of the consumer (and perhaps generate more ticket sales), it was met with some backlash on social media by those who had already purchased tickets.

"Hey you American Loving people! We have a few super important updates for you! Fuel costs are up and we want to help! In response to rising transportation costs, you can enjoy up to 50% off general admission passes to any of 7 small town stops for a limited time only. Use code FUEL for $59 single-day and $99 weekend GA tickets at rockthecountry.com while supplies last. Take advantage of this offer, fill up your tank and we’ll see you this summer! Promotion ends April 23rd at midnight ET," stated the Rock the Country festival in presenting the offer.

"So can I get a partial refund on the tickets I already bought, not very fair to discount the tickets after people bought them for full price," questioned one fan on Instagram. "Seriously…I’m so pissed right now, I bought TWO," added another.

A third commented, "I bought 7 tickets for the show in GA, How is this cool at all I bought them on presale when it was advertised it would be the lowest price. that's almost a $450 difference in price."

Over on Facebook, one fan responded to the update commenting, "Tell us that we can and how to get a refund? Jellyroll was the whole point of going. And also those of us that paid at the beginning of tickets sales just got screwed out of quite a bit of money due to you telling us this was going to be the cheapest the tickets were going to be, then you do this. How is this right?"

Another added, "This is ridiculous. I bought 7 tickets and 2 parking passes on the day presale started because it was advertised that it is the lowest price you would be able to get tickets. If I bought the same 7 tickets and 2 parking passes today it would be $439.70 cheaper. I bought them early because you said that was the lowest price we would get and you lied."

Other fans also shared their regret at having already purchased their tickets now knowing that a potential half-off option was being offered.

About the Rock The Country Festival in 2026

There remain seven stops on the Rock the Country Festival for 2026. The festival was launched in 2024 by Kid Rock with the goal of bringing a mix of rock and country to small towns that often don't get major shows while putting a spotlight on patriotism and community.

Not all acts are playing every date, but the lineup of those participating in at least one stop includes Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Jelly Roll, Brooks & Dunn, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., Ella Langley, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more. See the stops listed below and get your tickets through the festival website.

Rock the Country 2026 Tour Stops

May 1-2 - Bellville, Texas

May 29-30 - Bloomingdale, Ga.

June 27-28 - Sioux Falls, S.D.

July 10-11 - Ashland, Ky.

Aug. 8-9 - Hastings, Mich.

Aug. 28-29 - Ocala, Fla.

Sept. 11-12 - Hamburg, N.Y.

See other rock and metal festivals and cruises taking place in 2026 below.