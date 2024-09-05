Favorite NFL Teams of 45 Big Hard Rock + Metal Musicians
The 2024 NFL season officially kicks off this week. In honor of that, we tracked down the favorite teams of 45 different hard rock and metal artists.
Some of the top acts in both rock and metal have never shied away from showing love for their favorite NFL teams.
It might be Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine trading in his Chicago Cubs hat for a Los Angeles Rams hat during football season. Or maybe it's James Hetfield showing up in the stands during a Raiders game.
There is no shortage of rockers who double as some of the NFL's biggest fans.
As expected, the Raiders have the largest representation on our list. There are, however, a few surprises when it comes to rockers rooting for teams that aren't among the best in the league.
Here are the favorite NFL teams of some of the biggest names in hard rock and metal.
45 Hard Rock and Metal Artists' Favorite NFL Teams
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
