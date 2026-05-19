Like any subgenre of music that had its moment, nu-metal certainly had a style that was all its own that is proudly on display in the nostalgic half of this photo collection.

Baggy cargo pants, red baseball hats and all-black ensembles were as synonymous with nu-metal as drop D guitar tuning in the late 1990s and early 2000s. More than 20 years later, most of the popular nu-metal bands from that era have given up on those looks.

READ MORE: Best Cover Song By 11 Big Nu-Metal Bands

The 55-year-old Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit still rocks the red hat from time to time, but he's also been known in recent years to be on stage looking like a stereotypical dayd. Age comes for us all at some point.

And Jonathan Davis of Korn still chooses to wear black these days, but it seems to have quite a bit less Adidas in his closet now.

Things are a little different for people like Disturbed's David Draiman and Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello. Credit to their early commitment to baldness for helping them maintain a fairly consistent image for a good 30 years now.

Here is a look back at how some of the biggest nu-metal stars have changed since their biggest hits first landed in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

20 Big Late '90s/Early 2000s Nu-Metal Stars Then + Now Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Photos: 2000s Emo Stars, Then + Now Was it just a phase? The music endures though the looks might have changed. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

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