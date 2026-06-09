Do You Remember These 11 Forgotten 2000s Rock Supergroups?

How many of these 11 forgotten 2000s rock supergroups do you remember?

The 2000s were a particularly strong decade for musicians from different backgrounds to get together and see if they could make some musical magic outside of their known bands. But while bands such as Audioslave and Velvet Revolver became some of the biggest groups of the decade,

For this list, we've come up with 11 2000s era supergroups that formed across the metal, hard rock and alternative expanse. Some you might recall instantly as there are some bands here that had radio hits. Others may be harder to recall or even generate some surprise that this collection of players ever hit it off to do something to begin with.

There are two cases of essentially a well-know band swapping out their singer with an interesting alternative. Do you remember the bands that formed featuring a majority of the members from Godsmack or Pantera? And with the reality TV boom of the 2000s in full force, who remembers the VH1 show called Supergroup that once tried to team up some of heavy music's hardest hitters? Those are just a few of the bands we'll see if you're able to recall.

READ MORE: Sully Erna Revisits the Tension Caused By Onetime Godsmack Offshoot Band

So dig into that corner of your brain that stores rare 2000s nostalgia and see if there was any room in there to remember these 2000s supergroups that kind of came and went.

Do You Remember These 11 Forgotten 2000s Supergroups? They can't all be Audioslave or Velvet Revolver. Do you remember these short-lived 2000s supergroups? Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Below, check out the 10 Best Rock + Metal Supergroups of the 1990s.

10 Best Rock + Metal Supergroups of the 1990s They arrived with established resumes, but in some cases the members of these supergroups added another level of success to their respective careers. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

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