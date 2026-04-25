After previously digging into pop-punk albums from the 1980s and 1990s, we’re looking at the best album from each year of the 2000s.

This era saw pop-punk become a dominant musical force, with its cultural impact on full display. Every MTV program – whether it was TRL, Laguna Beach or Next – seemed to have a pop-punk soundtrack. Radio airwaves were flooded with power chords and angsty vocals, Warped Tour was the biggest show in town, and the local malls echoed with soaring guitar riffs.

Like many musical movements, there were broader societal changes that led to pop-punk’s massive wave. “The world became a much more serious place and I think emotions were running high,” Cartel frontman Will Pugh recalled to Rolling Stone in 2025, noting that emo and pop-punk really saw a rise in post-9/11 America. “People just became a little bit more self-aware that they cared about things.”

READ MORE: 11 Pop-Punk One-Hit Wonders - Where Are They Now?

Over the first decade of the ‘00s, many new artists burst on the scene, helping to take pop-punk to new heights. They included such iconic acts as Paramore, Jimmy Eat World, My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy and Panic! at the Disco. Meanwhile, many of the artists who helped break pop-punk into the mainstream during he ‘90s — such as Green Day and Blink-182 – continued their success well into the new millennium.

Looking back at the output of pop-punk material during this time is downright daunting. While many great albums garnered massive sales, others became regarded as classics years after they were released. Below, we’ve made our choices for the best pop-punk album from each year from 2000 to 2009. Did your favorite release make the cut? Scroll down to find out.

The Best Pop-Punk Album of Each Year of the 2000s Pop-punk was never more mainstream than in the 2000s, so let's go year by year in search of the best albums. Gallery Credit: Corey Irwin

Below, see the best pop-punk album of each year of the 1990s and the 1980s (or at least what we could scrounge up for '80s pop-punk).

The Best Pop-Punk Album of Each Year of the 1990s As the decade went on, pop-punk became more established and went on to largely define the 1990s. Gallery Credit: Corey Irwin