11 Essential Early 2000s Emo Albums Everyone Needs on Vinyl

Fueled By Ramen/Reprise

Here are 11 essential emo albums from the early 2000s that you should absolutely own on vinyl.

This era saw the genre reach the next level as what was considered "emo" started to lean more into pop-punk territory. The move worked as emo went mainstream, with several bands getting spots on the Warped Tour.

The impact of emo albums released in the early 2000s is still being felt today.

My Chemical Romance is currently packing stadiums across the globe as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of one of their biggest releases. Jimmy Eat World is ready to honor a milestone anniversary for a much-loved album in 2026.

From emo music that calls for the use of eyeliner to those bands that helped lead you into your screamo phase, here are 11 albums from the early 2000s we think should be part of your vinyl collection.

Jimmy Eat World, Bleed American (2001)

DreamWorks
Key tracks: "The Middle," "Sweetness," "Hear You Me"

Buy it here.

Thursday, Full Collapse (2001)

Victory Records
Key tracks: "Understanding in a Car Crash," "Standing on the Edge of Summer," "Cross Out the Eyes"

Buy it here.

AFI, Sing the Sorrow (2003)

DreamWorks / Nitro
Key tracks: "Girl's Not Grey," "Silver and Cold" "The Leaving Song Pt. II"

Buy it here.

Coheed & Cambria, In Keeping Secrets of Silent Earth: 3 (2003)

Columbia / Equal Vision
Key tracks: "A Favor House Atlantic." "Blood Red Summer." "In Keeping Secrets of Silent Earth: 3"

Buy it here.

Fall Out BoyTake This To Your Grave (2003)

Fueled By Ramen
Key tracks: "Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy." "Chicago is So Two Years Ago," "Dead on Arrival"

Buy it here.

Hawthorne Heights, The Silence in Black and White (2004)

Victory Records
Key tracks: "Ohio is For Lovers," "Niki Fm." "The Transition"

Buy it here.

My Chemical Romance, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge (2004)

Reprise
Key tracks: "Helena," "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)," "The Ghost of You"

Buy it here.

Panic! At the Disco, A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out (2005)

Decaydance / Fueled By Ramen
Key tracks: "I Write Sings Not Tragedies," "Lying is the Most Fun a Girl Can Have Without Taking Her Clothes Off," "But It's Better if You Do"

Buy it here.

Paramore, All We Know is Falling (2005)

Fueled By Ramen
Key tracks: "Pressure," "Emergency," "My Heart"

Buy it here.

My Chemical Romance, The Black Parade (2006)

Reprise
Key tracks: "Welcome to the Black Parade," "Teenagers," "I Don't Love You"

Buy it here.

All Time Low, So Wrong It’s Right (2007)

Hopeless Records
Key tracks: "Dear Maria, Count Me In," "Remembering Sunday," "Six Feet Under the Stars"

Buy it here.

One could make the argument that this entire list could have been filled just with albums from My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy and Panic! At The Disco. All three bands helped carry the emo torch in a way that took the genre mainstream in the early 2000s.

Here is a look at every album from the "emo holy trinity" and which ones are the best.

