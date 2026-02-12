Here are 11 essential emo albums from the early 2000s that you should absolutely own on vinyl.

This era saw the genre reach the next level as what was considered "emo" started to lean more into pop-punk territory. The move worked as emo went mainstream, with several bands getting spots on the Warped Tour.

The impact of emo albums released in the early 2000s is still being felt today.

My Chemical Romance is currently packing stadiums across the globe as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of one of their biggest releases. Jimmy Eat World is ready to honor a milestone anniversary for a much-loved album in 2026.

From emo music that calls for the use of eyeliner to those bands that helped lead you into your screamo phase, here are 11 albums from the early 2000s we think should be part of your vinyl collection.

Jimmy Eat World, Bleed American (2001)

Key tracks: "The Middle," "Sweetness," "Hear You Me"

Thursday, Full Collapse (2001)

Key tracks: "Understanding in a Car Crash," "Standing on the Edge of Summer," "Cross Out the Eyes"

AFI, Sing the Sorrow (2003)

Key tracks: "Girl's Not Grey," "Silver and Cold" "The Leaving Song Pt. II"

Coheed & Cambria, In Keeping Secrets of Silent Earth: 3 (2003)

Key tracks: "A Favor House Atlantic." "Blood Red Summer." "In Keeping Secrets of Silent Earth: 3"

Fall Out Boy, Take This To Your Grave (2003)

Key tracks: "Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy." "Chicago is So Two Years Ago," "Dead on Arrival"

Hawthorne Heights, The Silence in Black and White (2004)

Key tracks: "Ohio is For Lovers," "Niki Fm." "The Transition"

My Chemical Romance, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge (2004)

Key tracks: "Helena," "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)," "The Ghost of You"

Panic! At the Disco, A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out (2005)

Key tracks: "I Write Sings Not Tragedies," "Lying is the Most Fun a Girl Can Have Without Taking Her Clothes Off," "But It's Better if You Do"

Paramore, All We Know is Falling (2005)

Key tracks: "Pressure," "Emergency," "My Heart"

My Chemical Romance, The Black Parade (2006)

Key tracks: "Welcome to the Black Parade," "Teenagers," "I Don't Love You"

All Time Low, So Wrong It’s Right (2007)

Key tracks: "Dear Maria, Count Me In," "Remembering Sunday," "Six Feet Under the Stars"

One could make the argument that this entire list could have been filled just with albums from My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy and Panic! At The Disco. All three bands helped carry the emo torch in a way that took the genre mainstream in the early 2000s.

Here is a look at every album from the "emo holy trinity" and which ones are the best.