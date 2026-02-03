My Chemical Romance are pulling out some deep cuts on the Latin American leg of The Black Parade 2026 Stadium Tour, including one track the band hasn't played in nearly 20 years.

Song MCR Played For First Time in 20 Years

My Chemical Romance's current tour has the band performing their 2006 album, The Black Parade, in full during each stop. It is accompanied by a stage show that includes an evolving storyline and additional actors joining the performance.

The rather ambitious set is followed by a second run of songs during which the band steps out of their The Black Parade personas and back into being My Chemical Romance. This portion of the night is typically made up of songs from the remaining albums in the band's discography.

READ MORE: My Chemical Romance's The Black Parade Stadium Tour 2026 Explained

Five songs into their second set in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Monday (Feb. 1), My Chemical Romance launched into "To the End," the third track off 2004's Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.

WATCH: My Chemical Romance, 'To the End' (Live in Argentina, 2/1/26)

The last time My Chemical Romance played "To the End" live was during a May 2006 show in La Jolla, California. According to Setlist.fm, the song has only been played live 133 times through the years, with 128 of those instances coming in 2005.

Other My Chemical Romance Songs Making Their Tour Debut in Argentina

While the setlist during The Black Parade portion of the night remains fairly predictable with the album play-through, the second set is where My Chemical Romance continues to keep fans guessing (not counting the visual craziness that happens on stage during the first set).

In addition to "To the End" making its long-awaited return to MCR's set, the band brought out two other songs to make their tour debuts.

The second half of the night started with "Bury Me in Black," which appeared on the 2006 "Life on the Murder Scene" B-sides and rarities compilation. It was only the 28th time My Chemical Romance has played the song live.

The other new addition to the set was "Our Lady of Sorrows." The fast-paced song from the band's 2002 debut album, I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love, was a setlist staple in the early 2000s.

WATCH: My Chemical Romance, 'Bury Me in Black' (Live in Argentina, 2/1/26)

WATCH: My Chemical Romance, 'Our Lady of Sorrows' (Live in Argentina, 2/1/26)

The Black Parade 2026 Stadium Tour next heads to Sao Paulo, Brazil for back-to-back shows at Allianz Parque Feb. 5-6.

Want to know where else My Chemical Romance and your other favorite acts are touring in 2026? We've got you covered.