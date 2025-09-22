My Chemical Romance Announce ‘The Black Parade’ 2026 World Tour Dates

My Chemical Romance are taking The Black Parade into 2026, revealing both a U.K. and European leg of touring followed by another North American leg taking place next year.

The group dropped the news through an official teaser (seen below) in which they don their "Black Parade" era outfits while overlooking a murder scene and then the dates for their 2026 tour start to scroll across the screen.

My Chemical Romance 2026 Tour Announcement

Where Are My Chemical Romance Playing in 2026?

As shared in the video, the first date of their 2026 touring will come June 30 at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool in the U.K. The European run continues through July 18 at Iberdrola Music in Madrid, Spain.

As for their U.S. dates, everything kicks off Aug. 9 at New York's Citi Field with Franz Ferdinand opening the show. The run concludes with a five-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles Oct. 21-27. Pierce the Veil, Modest Mouse, Iggy Pop, Sleater-Kinney, The Breeders, Babymetal, Jimmy Eat World and The Mars Volta will also open select U.S. shows.

See all of the dates listed below.

My Chemical Romance 2026 Tour

June 30 — Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium

July 04 — Glasgow, U.K. @ Bellahouston Park

July 08 — London, U..K. @ Wembley Stadium

July 10 — London, U..K. @ Wembley Stadium

July 11 — London, U..K. @ Wembley Stadium

July 15 — Florence, Italy @ Visarno Arena

July 18 — Madrid, Spain @ Iberdrola Music

Aug. 09 — Flushing, N.Y. @ Citi Field (with Franz Ferdinand)

Aug. 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium (with Pierce the Veil)

Aug. 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park (with Modest Mouse)

Aug. 21 — Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park (with Iggy Pop)

Aug. 24 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field (with Sleater-Kinney)

Aug. 27 — Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field (with The Breeders)

Aug. 30 — San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park (with Babymetal)

Sept. 06 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field (with Jimmy Eat World)

Sept. 12 — San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome (with The Mars Volta)

Oct. 21 — Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 23 — Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 24 — Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 26 — Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 27 — Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

How Do I Get Tickets?

Ticketing information for all shows can be found through the My Chemical Romance website. Tickets for all new dates go on sale this Friday, Sept. 26, at 12N local time.

What Had Previously Been Announced for 2026?

My Chemical Romance had already announced a pair of performances for February 2026 in Mexico City. In addition, just last week, the group revealed that they will headline three of the Danny Wimmer-backed festivals in 2026.

They'll appear at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida, May 7-10. They're on board for Sonic Temple at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, May 14-17. And they'll also headline a still to be determined date at the 2026 Louder Than Life Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

There have also been South American dates announced for January and February and a Southeast Asia run in April and early May.

The 2025 shows in support of The Black Parade have been under scrutiny from fans as the band has developed a theatrical world called Draag around their performances with certain bits of the stage show changing throughout the tour and adding more bits of lore to the process.