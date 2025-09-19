My Chemical Romance will headline three music festivals in 2026.

My Chemical Romance's 2026 Festival Schedule

The emo band was announced as a headliner for three separate music festivals on Friday (Sept. 19) during the Louder Than Life festival:

Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida, May 7-10

Sonic Temple at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, May 14-17.

Louder Than Life at Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Louder Than Life 2025 is happening this weekend in Louisville. Dates for next year's festival have not yet been made available.

Early bird passes are currently on sale for both Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple.

No other acts have yet to be announced for Welcome to Rockville. Sonic Temple has already revealed the following bands for 2026 in addition to My Chemical Romance:

Atreyu

Attila

Bloodywood

Brand of Sacrifice

Chelsea Grin

Chiodos

Coheed and Cambria

Conquer Divide

Dance Gavin Dance

Disembodied Tyrant

Electric Callboy

Hawthorne Heights

Lorna Shore

Make Them Suffer

Paleface Swiss

Senses Fail

The Plot in You

We Came as Romans

Additional My Chemical Romance 2026 Tour Dates

My Chemical Romance just wrapped up the North American leg of their wildly successful Long Live the Black Parade tour, where they played their 2006 album of the same name in full each night.

The band is headlining this year's Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta. No tour dates are scheduled for the rest of 2025. They will begin a South American tour on Jan. 22 in Bogota, Colombia.

While no other U.S. dates are scheduled besides the three festival stops, there is still a good chance My Chemical Romance hit additional cities they didn't reach during the first North American leg of their tour.

In recent days, promotional teases featuring the band's logo and stage costumes have gone up in several U.S. cities, including:

Detroit

Minneapolis

Nashville

New York City

Phoenix

San Diego

The promos contain no details regarding tour dates.

