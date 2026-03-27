My Chemical Romance either dropped more breadcrumbs to what's actually happening in their ongoing Black Parade saga, or they just wanted to debut a new T-shirt design.

Confused? Welcome to what it's like being a My Chemical Romance fan.

My Chemical Romance's New T-Shirt Explained

On Thursday (March 28), the veteran emo band added two new shirts to its online merch store. Fans can now get either a short- or long-sleeve shirt with the word "phantom" printed on the front.

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The back of the shirt features a message written in Keposhka, the faux language/lettering system created specifically for My Chemical Romance's "Long Live": The Black Parade North American Tour that kicked off in 2025.

The band's name does not appear on the shirt.

READ MORE: My Chemical Romance Make Stunning Reveal on Final Latin America Tour Stop

"Phantom" has now come up multiple times in My Chemical Romance lore in recent months. In January, a short video clip with the word was posted on MCR's social media ahead of the first show of their Latin America tour. "Phantom" was later seen on the video screen behind the band during one of the songs on the tour.

No additional context was provided regarding the meaning behind "phantom."

Fans Notice Similarities to Cult 'Phantom' Film

One potential source of the shirf is the campy 1974 comedic/horror rock opera movie, Phantom of the Paradise. The plot is difficult to explain, but just know that it includes a musician who takes on a dark new identity after being wronged by the music industry. He reigns with terror throughout a concert hall where he wants his music to be performed.

WATCH: 'Phantom of the Paradise' Trailer

There's blood, laughable moments and a lot of "what the hell am I watching?" scenes, much like My Chemical Romance's current theatrical presentation celebrating their 2006 album The Black Parade.

Some MCR fans have even picked up on shot-by-shot tributes to Phantom of the Paradise playing out during the band's tour.

Parallels can also be loosely found between Phantom of the Paradise songs and My Chemical Romance's lyrics.

In the song "Sleep," the 10th track on The Black Parade, Gerard Way sings "... for the good guys and the bad guys/for the monsters that I've been." In the movie, the lyrics "all the good guys and the bad guys that I've been/all the devils that disturbed me and the angels that defeated them somehow" can be heard during the song "Phantom's Theme."

Not the same word for word, but there is almost certainly something going on there.

Message on Back of My Chemical Romance's 'Phantom' Shirt

Messages written in Keposhka have been sprinkled throughout My Chemical Romance's live shows since the beginning of the tour in 2025. The alphabet is used on everything from messages to the audience to the tags on the inside of merch sold at the venue.

Enough time has passed for Keposha decoders to appear online as a way to translate the messages.

According to multiple decoders, the message on the back of My Chemical Romance's new "phantom" shirt reads "a game you will play."

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Fans to Receive a Mystery Gift

Those who have ordered the shirt have noticed a "mystery gift" automatically placed in their cart when going through My Chemical Romance's official online store. It is unclear what exactly the gift will be.

All of the world-building and secret messages have at least one person suggesting on the My Chemical Romance subreddit that the band should sell branded "tinfoil hats" in reference to fans trying to decipher what exactly is happening.

My Chemical Romance are next set to play the Welcome to Rockville Festival in Daytona Beach, Florida on May 10. They'll follow that with another festival, Sonic Temple, in Columbus, Ohio on May 14.

After a short break, The Black Parade 2026 Stadium Tour will pick back up on June 30 when it heads to Europe before returning to the U.S. Here's everywhere My Chemical Romance is headed following the festival dates in May.

My Chemical Romance 2026 Tour Dates

June 30 — Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium

July 04 — Glasgow, U.K. @ Bellahouston Park

July 08 — London, U..K. @ Wembley Stadium

July 10 — London, U..K. @ Wembley Stadium

July 11 — London, U..K. @ Wembley Stadium

July 15 — Florence, Italy @ Visarno Arena

July 18 — Madrid, Spain @ Iberdrola Music

Aug. 09 — Flushing, N.Y. @ Citi Field (with Franz Ferdinand)

Aug. 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium (with Pierce the Veil)

Aug. 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park (with Modest Mouse)

Aug. 21 — Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park (with Iggy Pop)

Aug. 24 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field (with Sleater-Kinney)

Aug. 27 — Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field (with The Breeders)

Aug. 30— San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park (with Babymetal)

Sept. 06 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field (with Jimmy Eat World)

Sept. 12 — San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome (with The Mars Volta)

Oct. 21 — Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 23 — Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 24 — Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Nov. 7 — Incheon, Korea @ Paradise City Korea

Nov. 10 — Singapore, Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

Nov. 14 — Manila, Philippines @ Philippine Arena

Nov. 17 — Bangkok, Thailand @ Impact Challenger Hall 1

Nov. 19 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ Bukit Jalil National Stadium

Nov. 20 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ Bukit Jalil National Stadium

Given the strength of The Black Parade album, all of this attention to detail is certainly warranted. Here are a few other punk and emo releases that are just as soilid.