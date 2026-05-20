The following list of My Chemical Romance albums ranked worst to best plots their path from dank New Jersey basements to arena stages around the world as they became the quintessential emo band of the 21st century.

From day one, My Chemical Romance were steeped in superhero-worthy lore. Gerard Way was compelled to start the band in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, feeling the need to make something of his life. MCR quickly generated traction on the local underground scene, signing with Eyeball Records to release their 2002 debut album I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love, produced by Thursday frontman Geoff Rickly.

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The album showcased the band's cinematic sense of world-building and unique blend of pop-punk, post-hardcore, emo and metal. MCR built a fervent grassroots following through relentless touring, graduating to Reprise Records for their sophomore album, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge. Whittling their songwriting skills to a razor-sharp point, Three Cheers produced generation-defining singles such as "Helena" and "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)" and turned My Chemical Romance into rock's Next Big Thing.

For most bands, that would have been an acceptably dizzying peak. But My Chemical Romance soared even higher on 2006's The Black Parade, a gargantuan rock opera mixing emo aesthetics with glam-rock pomp influenced by the likes of Queen and David Bowie. The album peaked at No. 2 and has since been certified quadruple platinum, securing MCR's position on the Mount Rushmore of modern rock and emo bands.

In the wake of The Black Parade, perhaps it was inevitable that the band's fourth (and, to date, final) album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, would be seen as a letdown. Some fans were hesitant to embrace the band's brighter, poppier new sound, full of shimmering synths, jangly guitars and four-on-the-floor beats. But time has been kind to Danger Days, with more listeners coming around to its technicolor punk-pop sound every day.

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My Chemical Romance announced their disbandment in 2013 following the Danger Days tour cycle. They reunited in 2019 and have spent the intervening years tantalizing fans with the prospect of a new album. So far, only one song, 2022's "The Foundations of Decay," has materialized. But that hasn't stopped fans from combing over live footage, message boards and social media posts with the fastidiousness of a private investigator, desperate to find clues about the band's next move.

As you hold your breath for the long-rumored MCR5, revisit the band's catalog in the following list of My Chemical Romance albums ranked worst to best.

My Chemical Romance Albums Ranked Worst to Best The emo giants have only released four albums, and they're all great. But which one triumphs above the rest? Gallery Credit: Bryan Rolli

See more My Chemical Romance on our list of the 40 best rock albums of the 2000s:

The 40 Best Rock Albums of the 2000s These are the best rock albums of the 2000s. Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff

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