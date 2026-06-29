My Chemical Romance fans need answers to these five questions as the band prepares to restart touring.

The seemingly never-ending tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of MCR's The Black Parade album next heads to Europe, starting June 30 with a Show at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom. And as we have experienced with previous tour launches, breadcrumbs have been sprinkled to spark fan speculation.

Let's be honest: There's only enough time and space to cover five burning questions here. There is plenty more My Chem lore that needs to be explored. Not to mention additional stuff that will likely surface as The Black Parade continues to be under the rule of His Grand Immortal Dictator.

1. Will the stage show be scaled down?

The last time My Chemical Romance went international with the Black Parade World Tour in Latin America earlier this year, they had a slightly smaller setup, featuring only the main stage each night. Before this, they played The Black Parade album in full every night before starting a second set of songs on a smaller B stage.

During the final show of the leg in Mexico City in February, Gerard Way explained to the crowd that MCR was logistically unable to put on a show comparable in scale to what was previously done in 2025 in the U.S. This included not having the B stage and the second set being on the main stage each night.

Seating maps on ticketing websites for the upcoming European shows do show a separate B stage. That leads us to the next question...

2. Where Are My Chemical Romance at in the Draag timeline?

The other peculiar part about the Latin American leg of the tour was the story that played out on stage each night.

During the shows, My Chemical Romance once again portrayed their fictitious alter egos. This time, however, the story was more of a prequel, with the band held captive in the MOAT.

The final show featured Way being given the jacket he wore during the 2025 shows as a way of signifying the band had officially become The Black Parade.

READ MORE: Everything You Need to Know About My Chemical Romance's Fictional World, Draag

At the conclusion of the show, Way told the crowd, while out of character, that MCR never intended to have a prequel. The idea came about as part of the plans to scale back the show to fit what could logistically be accomplished during that leg.

Fans attending the June 30 concert in Liverpool will be the first to know whether The Black Parade is still in the prequel timeline or has returned to where it was at the conclusion of the 2025 shows.

3. How Will the Danger Days Album Come Into play?

In the middle of celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Black Parade album, My Chemical Romance have also begun festivities to mark 15 years since the release of Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.

The album, which came out in 2010 (yeah, 16 years ago), is being celebrated with the release of a "deluxe" edition the band announced on May 14. Previous MCR albums have gotten a similar treatment on or near notable anniversaries.

That same day, the band headlined the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio. The setlist that night included a Danger Days track, "Vampire Money," for the first time in 2026.

Was this the start of MCR incorporating more Danger Days material into their shows, or was this a one-off to coincide with the re-release announcement?

4. Is This Leading Up to Something?

This might be the longest-running question among My Chemical Romance's fanbase since the start of the "Long Live": The Black Parade tour in 2025. How does it all end?

The European leg of the tour will be followed by yet another U.S. stadium tour, hitting large cities and venues missed in 2025. The U.S. run concludes on Halloween night following a five-night run at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Oddly enough, the Los Angeles shows were promoted using a My Chemical Romance logo from around the time their breakthrough album, Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge, was released in 2004.

We've now seen The Black Parade have to relive the agony of performing for the His Grand Immortal Dictator character every show. We've also been treated to a prequel to that story.

READ MORE: Who Are The Clerk and Marianne on My Chemical Romance's Tour?

Does this somehow all end up with The Black Parade turning back into the 2004 version of My Chemical Romance when Three Cheers was released?

5. What's Happening With the MCRmy?

My Chemical Romance were back on the pre-tour cryptic kick on June 28 when the band teased an announcement on social media regarding the MCRmy.

The following day, they announced new Instagram and TikTok accounts dedicated to the MCRmy.

The moniker has often been used to refer to My Chemical Romance's fanbase. It was also used, at one time, for the band's official street team.

If that is the direction they are going with this, it does make sense.

By now, My Chemical Romance is unquestionably aware of fan speculation regarding the band's every move. Throwing a title on the dedicated fan group and making it official seems like it could be a profitable move if membership fees are involved.

READ MORE: How Napalm Death Inspired My Chemical Romance’s Current ‘Black Parade’ Tour

But as with most My Chemical Romance speculation, we are left with more questions than answers when it comes to the MCRmy.

If you need to catch up on all of My Chemical Romance's music, here is a ranking over every album from worst to best.

My Chemical Romance Albums Ranked Worst to Best The emo giants have only released four albums, and they're all great. But which one triumphs above the rest? Gallery Credit: Bryan Rolli

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