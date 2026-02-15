My Chemical Romance revealed that fans have been watching a prequel to their previous tour on the final show of the Latin America leg of The Black Parade 2026 Stadium Tour on Saturday (Feb. 14).

The band played the second of two nights in Mexico City, performing their 2006 album, The Black Parade, in full as they have done throughout the tour, which started Jan. 25 in Lima, Peru. The same was done during 2025's "Long Live": The Black Parade North American Tour.

Both tours featured elaborate stage shows with an evolving storyline. The 2026 version of the tour has featured many of the same characters, but in some instances, their personalities have been different, with no real explanation.

We finally got the answer to what was going on Saturday night.

How My Chemical Romance Revealed Their Tour Was a Prequel

My Chemical Romance vocalist Gerard Way's interactions with the opera singer who joins the band during "Mama" took a more serious tone during the second show in Mexico City. It was revealed the singer was a nurse in the MOAT. where the band's alter egos, The Black Parade, are being held captive.

Way said that the nurse promised to make all of their pain go away before she launched into her part of the song.

"Head nurse Sylvia, I think we're ready. Thank you very much," Way said at the conclusion of the song. The nurse then walked off stage, only to come back during "The End." When she returned, she led Way to another character who was holding a box that contained the jacket he wore during the 2025 tour.

The scene was meant to signify that the Latin American leg of the tour was about The Black Parade being "reconditioned" to perform for the evil dictator, who also made an appearance Saturday night to fix Way's jacket.

Who Came Up With the Prequel Idea For the Tour?

My Chemical Romance didn't always intend to have the first half of their 2026 tour be a prequel.

During their second set in Mexico City on Saturday, which features the band playing as themselves instead of their alter egos, Way thanked several people,, including performers and those who were part of the production but not seen on stage. One of those people was lighting and production designer Rob Sinclair, who also worked with MCR on their 2025 tour.

Way said it was Sinclair who came up with the idea to do a prequel, since they were logistically unable to put on a show comparable in scale to what was done in 2025. That included not being able to have a "B stage" for the second set each night.

What Happens Next For My Chemical Romance?

My Chemical Romance will be off the road until they play the Welcome to Rockville Festival in Daytona Beach, Florida on May 10. They'll follow that with another festival, Sonic Temple, in Columbus, Ohio on May 14.

The Black Parade 2026 Stadium Tour will then pick back up on June 30 when My Chemical Romance heads to Europe before returning to the U.S. Here is where the band is headed following the festival dates in May.

My Chemical Romance 2026 Tour Dates

June 30 — Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium

July 04 — Glasgow, U.K. @ Bellahouston Park

July 08 — London, U..K. @ Wembley Stadium

July 10 — London, U..K. @ Wembley Stadium

July 11 — London, U..K. @ Wembley Stadium

July 15 — Florence, Italy @ Visarno Arena

July 18 — Madrid, Spain @ Iberdrola Music

Aug. 09 — Flushing, N.Y. @ Citi Field (with Franz Ferdinand)

Aug. 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium (with Pierce the Veil)

Aug. 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park (with Modest Mouse)

Aug. 21 — Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park (with Iggy Pop)

Aug. 24 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field (with Sleater-Kinney)

Aug. 27 — Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field (with The Breeders)

Aug. 30— San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park (with Babymetal)

Sept. 06 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field (with Jimmy Eat World)

Sept. 12 — San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome (with The Mars Volta)

Oct. 21 — Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 23 — Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 24 — Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Nov. 7 — Incheon, Korea @ Paradise City Korea

Nov. 10 — Singapore, Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

Nov. 14 — Manila, Philippines @ Philippine Arena

Nov. 17 — Bangkok, Thailand @ Impact Challenger Hall 1

Nov. 19 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ Bukit Jalil National Stadium

Nov. 20 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ Bukit Jalil National Stadium

