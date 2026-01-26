My Chemical Romance continue to evolve the story of The Black Parade during the 2026 version of the tour, celebrating the band's iconic album.

Here is a look at how the production has changed from the 2025 version of the tour and what it may mean for My Chemical Romance moving forward.

Is The Black Parade 2026 Tour a Prequel?

The show opened with My Chemical Romance entering as their alter egos, The Black Parade. But the scene played out much differently than what we saw in the 2025 run of the tour.

In 2026, The Black Parade are dressed in uniforms similar to what was seen onstage when MCR toured in 2007 following the album's release. They also step on stage as either patients or prisoners in some sort of institution where orderlies provide them with medication.

The throwback uniforms are a possible sign The Black Parade is in the MOAT, a facility they were sent to for reconditioning following the final show of the 2007 tour that was released as "The Black Parade Is Dead!" This would put the 2026 tour before what we saw during the 2025 tour in terms of the storyline.

Is The Clerk Friends With The Black Parade?

The character known as The Clerk was portrayed as villain who was tasked with delivering the dictator's orders to The Black Parade during the 2025 version of the tour. The 2026 version has him as a fellow patient/prisoner who is institutionalized with the band.

Their relationship seems more on the peaceful side now as The Clerk is seen exchanging friendly handshakes with the band. He also helps them throughout the show.

Leading up to the performance of "Welcome To The Black Parade," The Clerk encourages Gerard Way to get back up on the podium to perform for his fans.

Later in the night, he helped Way retrieve a doll known as The Gentleman from an eye-like orb that hung over the stage. If anything, it appeared that The Clerk could potentially be a fan of The Black Parade.

Unexpected 'Murder' Scene May Explain The Clerk's True Intentions

The apparently congenial manner in which The Clerk and The Black Parade coexisted throughout the show helps fuel speculation that we are in the "before time" compared to the 2025 tour.

But what exactly were his intentions for helping The Black Parade when he was pushing them as more of a task master the prior year? The closing scene of the 2026 tour may provide some insight that the relationship isn't what it seems.

The 2025 tour saw The Clerk dressed as a clown who "murders" Way at the end of every show before blowing himself up with an explosive vest.

During the 2026 tour opener in Peru, a string and piano reprise of "The End." was played as The Clerk was wheeled on stage while strapped to a hospital bed. He appeared at ease with everything he had done to potentially assist The Black Parade throughout the show, as he snuggled up to a plush bear wearing a clown suit similar to what The Clerk wore in 2025.

As the song ends, a recording of "Blood" blares over the PA with Way entering the stage with a knife. He then climbs on the hospital bed where he repeatedly "stabs" The Clerk as blood sprays into the air.

Before it's over, Way pulls out The Clerk's intestines and shows them to the audience.

The moment is campy and over-the-top, but also a potential hint The Clerk is actually working to "recondition" The Black Parade to perform for His Grand Immortal Dictator, who has a powerful grasp over the people of Draag.

Other Differences Between the 2025 and 2026 Black Parade Tours

Here are a few other additions and subtractions from My Chemical Romance's tours celebrating The Black Parade album:

The mock execution scene from the 2025 tour is not part of the 2026 presentation

Fans were given a postcard when entering the venue. The handout appeared to be a replica of the one The Clerk reads during the show.

The video played during "Teenagers" was of a children's show instead of a game show, as it was the previous tour.

The character of Marianne is now an employee at the institution, who Way describes as the band's "assistant" from Michigan, who will help make things "disappear" during "Mama."

Ray Toro's uniform no longer includes a red sash

A chalk outline is drawn on the stage around a body. Way and The Clerk use it to play tic-tac-toe and hopscotch.

The 2026 tour features additional pre-recorded propaganda speeches.

There is still a second set of non-Black Parade songs each night, but they are performed on the main stage instead of a smaller, secondary stage. View the full setlist from their Lima, Peru show here.

We will continue to update this list with any additional changes that come during the rest of the 2026 tour.

My Chemical Romance 2026 Tour Dates

Jan. 28 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Bicentenario Municipal De La Florida

Jan. 29 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Bicentenario Municipal De La Florida

Feb. 1 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Tomas Adolfo Duco

Feb. 5 — Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

Feb. 6 — Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

Feb. 10 — Bogota, Colombia @ Vive Claro Distrito Cultural

Feb. 13 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Estado GNP Seguros

Feb. 14 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Estado GNP Seguros

June 30 — Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium

July 04 — Glasgow, U.K. @ Bellahouston Park

July 08 — London, U..K. @ Wembley Stadium

July 10 — London, U..K. @ Wembley Stadium

July 11 — London, U..K. @ Wembley Stadium

July 15 — Florence, Italy @ Visarno Arena

July 18 — Madrid, Spain @ Iberdrola Music

Aug. 09 — Flushing, N.Y. @ Citi Field (with Franz Ferdinand)

Aug. 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium (with Pierce the Veil)

Aug. 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park (with Modest Mouse)

Aug. 21 — Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park (with Iggy Pop)

Aug. 24 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field (with Sleater-Kinney)

Aug. 27 — Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field (with The Breeders)

Aug. 30— San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park (with Babymetal)

Sept. 06 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field (with Jimmy Eat World)

Sept. 12 — San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome (with The Mars Volta)

Oct. 21 — Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 23 — Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 24 — Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Nov. 7 — Incheon, Korea @ Paradise City Korea

Nov. 10 — Singapore, Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

Nov. 14 — Manila, Philippines @ Philippine Arena

Nov. 17 — Bangkok, Thailand @ Impact Challenger Hall 1

Nov. 19 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ Bukit Jalil National Stadium

Nov. 20 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ Bukit Jalil National Stadium

The band is also set to headline three major U.S. Festivals in 2026:

Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida, May 7-10

Sonic Temple at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, May 14-17.

Louder Than Life at Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky, Sept. 17-20.

