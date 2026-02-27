Dallas death metal heavy hitters Frozen Soul have announced their third album, No Place for Warmth, which they'll release on May 8. They're previewing the LP with its pulverizing title track, featuring My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way.

"No Place for Warmth" combines guttural brutality and melodic grandeur, with a fittingly cinematic video to boot. Way delivers blackened, semi-spoken vocals and portrays a grotesque hooded figure in the clip.

You can watch the "No Place for Warmth" video and see the full album track listing below.

Watch Frozen Soul's 'No Place for Warmth' Video

How Frozen Soul Got Gerard Way to Collaborate on 'No Place for Warmth'

Frozen Soul vocalist Chad Green describes "No Place for Warmth" as a song "about life at its coldest and the choice you have to let it consume you, or to use it to find warmth in a world that feels void of it. Life is always coming at you, and death doesn't stop—you might slow it down, but it's always coming—so you have to make the best out of it and march on."

As for the Way collaboration, Green explains: "We met Gerard a couple of years ago and have become friends. I knew he had a love for metal, so I spun the idea to him about singing in a Frozen Soul song and he was stoked! Gerard is an amazing artist and musician whose creative vision has shaped generations and more to come."

Frozen Soul's Other Album Features and Upcoming Tour Dates

Other guest appearances on No Place for Warmth include Machine Head on "Invoke War" and fellow death metal heavy hitters Sanguisugabogg on "Dreadnought." The album is available to preoder now.

Frozen Soul are preparing to embark on a European tour supporting Heaven Shall Burn, the Halo Effect and the Black Dahlia Murder. They'll tour the United States throughout April and May in support of Avatar.

Frozen Soul, No Place for Warmth Album Art + Track Listing

frozen soul no place of warmth art Century Media loading...

1. "No Place of Warmth" (Feat. Gerard Way)

2. "Invoke War" (Feat. Machine Head)

3. "Absolute Zero"

4. "Dreadnought (Feat. Sanguisugabogg)"

5. "Chaos Will Reign"

6. "Eyes of Despair"

7. "Ethereal Dreams"

8. "Skinned by the Wind"

9. "DEATHWEAVER"

10. "Frost Forged"

11. "Killin Time (Until its Time to Kill)"

