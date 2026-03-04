Aftershock Festival has revealed its full 2026 lineup and over 140 bands were announced for it.

The festival will take place over four days between Oct. 1 and 4 at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California. My Chemical Romance, Limp Bizkit, Pierce the Veil and Tool will headline each night, respectively.

The grounds have been expanded to add a fifth stage to accompany more acts than ever before. The weekend will also feature performances from Queens of the Stone Age, A Day to Remember, Sublime, The Pretty Reckless, Coheed and Cambria, Killswitch Engage, The Offspring, Babymetal and many others, including a "mystery guest" that will be announced later.

Passes are available now on Aftershock's website. Fans can purchase single day or 4-day passes and there are VIP upgrades as well. For the first time, fans will also be able to camp in RVs and tents during the weekend at the nearby Cal Expo.

“This year’s Aftershock marks a bold new chapter for the festival. We’ve brought together metal, punk, emo and nu-metal to create a lineup that’s raw, youthful and unapologetic,” Danny Wimmer said of the lineup.

“With Tool anchoring the weekend and Pierce The Veil making their headlining debut, we’re breaking boundaries and redefining what Aftershock can be. And after years of fan requests, we’re finally introducing camping — giving fans the chance to fully immerse themselves in the weekend. This is a new era for Aftershock and Sacramento is about to feel it.”

There are a few special performances that will take place during the weekend: My Chemical Romance will celebrate 20 years of The Black Parade during their set, Chad Gray will perform hits from his time with Mudvayne and Hellyeah and it'll be Kylesa's first performance on the west coast since 2015.

See the full lineup below and all of the artists listed alphabetically underneath.

Aftershock 2026 Full Lineup

Aftershock Festival / Danny WImmer Presents Aftershock Festival / Danny WImmer Presents loading...

$UICIDEBOY$

A Day To Remember

After The Burial

AFI

Alesana

Alexisonfire

Alissa White-Gluz

And Loathing in Las Vegas

Apocalyptica

Armor For Sleep

Atreyu

Austin Carlile: The Original Voice of Of Mice & Men

BABYMETAL

Black Label Society

Blessthefall

Bodysnatcher

Body Count feat. Ice-T

Brujeria

Buckethead

Caskets

Cavalera

Chad Gray: Voice of Mudvayne & HELLYEAH

Chiodos

Circa Survive

CKY

Coal Chamber

Codefendants

Coheed and Cambria

Corrosion of Conformity

Counterparts

Cradle of Filth

Cro-Mags

Cypress Hill

Dance Gavin Dance

Danny Elfman

Dethklok

Doobie

DRAIN

Drop Dead, Gorgeous

DOWN

Drowning Pool

Emarosa

Emery

Escape The Fate

Eyes Set To Kill

Fear

Filter

Finch

Finger Eleven

Free Throw

From Ashes To New

From First To Last

The Ghost Inside

Haarper

Hail The Sun

Hawthorne Heights

HAYWIRE

Helmet

Highly Suspect

Holding Absence

Holywatr

Horse The Band

Hot Mulligan

I See Stars

I Set My Friends On Fire

Ill Niño

Insane Clown Posse

ivri

Jutes

Killswitch Engage

Kublai Khan TX

Kylesa

L.S. Dunes

La Dispute

Ladrones

LEAP

Limp Bizkit

Lit

Mayday Parade

Melvins

Municipal Waste

My Chemical Romance

Nekrogoblikon

New Found Glory

Nothing More

Oleander

Paleface Swiss

PeelingFlesh

Pentagram

Pierce The Veil

P.O.D.

President

Psychostick

Public Enemy

Queens of the Stone Age

Red

Rivers of Nihil

Saosin

Senses Fail

Set It Off

Sevendust

Silly Goose

Sleep Theory

Sleeping With Sirens

Slaughter To Prevail

Soulfly

Spite

Starset

Stick To Your Guns

Stone Temple Pilots

Sublime

Suicidal Tendencies

The Acacia Strain

The Black Dahlia Murder

The Devil Wears Prada

The Fall of Troy

The Ghost Inside

The Home Team

The Offspring

The Pretty Reckless

The Pretty Wild

The Starting Line

The Story So Far

The Union Underground

The Used

The Violent Hour

The Wonder Years

The Word Alive

Theory of a Deadman

Three 6 Mafia

Thursday

Toadies

TOOL

Underoath

Ünloco

vianova

Wage War

We The Kings

Wind Walkers

Wolfmother

Wu-Tang Clan

Zakk Sabbath

