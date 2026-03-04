Aftershock Festival Reveals Full 2026 Lineup – Over 140 Bands Announced
Aftershock Festival has revealed its full 2026 lineup and over 140 bands were announced for it.
The festival will take place over four days between Oct. 1 and 4 at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California. My Chemical Romance, Limp Bizkit, Pierce the Veil and Tool will headline each night, respectively.
The grounds have been expanded to add a fifth stage to accompany more acts than ever before. The weekend will also feature performances from Queens of the Stone Age, A Day to Remember, Sublime, The Pretty Reckless, Coheed and Cambria, Killswitch Engage, The Offspring, Babymetal and many others, including a "mystery guest" that will be announced later.
Passes are available now on Aftershock's website. Fans can purchase single day or 4-day passes and there are VIP upgrades as well. For the first time, fans will also be able to camp in RVs and tents during the weekend at the nearby Cal Expo.
“This year’s Aftershock marks a bold new chapter for the festival. We’ve brought together metal, punk, emo and nu-metal to create a lineup that’s raw, youthful and unapologetic,” Danny Wimmer said of the lineup.
“With Tool anchoring the weekend and Pierce The Veil making their headlining debut, we’re breaking boundaries and redefining what Aftershock can be. And after years of fan requests, we’re finally introducing camping — giving fans the chance to fully immerse themselves in the weekend. This is a new era for Aftershock and Sacramento is about to feel it.”
There are a few special performances that will take place during the weekend: My Chemical Romance will celebrate 20 years of The Black Parade during their set, Chad Gray will perform hits from his time with Mudvayne and Hellyeah and it'll be Kylesa's first performance on the west coast since 2015.
See the full lineup below and all of the artists listed alphabetically underneath.
Aftershock 2026 Full Lineup
$UICIDEBOY$
A Day To Remember
After The Burial
AFI
Alesana
Alexisonfire
Alissa White-Gluz
And Loathing in Las Vegas
Apocalyptica
Armor For Sleep
Atreyu
Austin Carlile: The Original Voice of Of Mice & Men
BABYMETAL
Black Label Society
Blessthefall
Bodysnatcher
Body Count feat. Ice-T
Brujeria
Buckethead
Caskets
Cavalera
Chad Gray: Voice of Mudvayne & HELLYEAH
Chiodos
Circa Survive
CKY
Coal Chamber
Codefendants
Coheed and Cambria
Corrosion of Conformity
Counterparts
Cradle of Filth
Cro-Mags
Cypress Hill
Dance Gavin Dance
Danny Elfman
Dethklok
Doobie
DRAIN
Drop Dead, Gorgeous
DOWN
Drowning Pool
Emarosa
Emery
Escape The Fate
Eyes Set To Kill
Fear
Filter
Finch
Finger Eleven
Free Throw
From Ashes To New
From First To Last
The Ghost Inside
Haarper
Hail The Sun
Hawthorne Heights
HAYWIRE
Helmet
Highly Suspect
Holding Absence
Holywatr
Horse The Band
Hot Mulligan
I See Stars
I Set My Friends On Fire
Ill Niño
Insane Clown Posse
ivri
Jutes
Killswitch Engage
Kublai Khan TX
Kylesa
L.S. Dunes
La Dispute
Ladrones
LEAP
Limp Bizkit
Lit
Mayday Parade
Melvins
Municipal Waste
My Chemical Romance
Nekrogoblikon
New Found Glory
Nothing More
Oleander
Paleface Swiss
PeelingFlesh
Pentagram
Pierce The Veil
P.O.D.
President
Psychostick
Public Enemy
Queens of the Stone Age
Red
Rivers of Nihil
Saosin
Senses Fail
Set It Off
Sevendust
Silly Goose
Sleep Theory
Sleeping With Sirens
Slaughter To Prevail
Soulfly
Spite
Starset
Stick To Your Guns
Stone Temple Pilots
Sublime
Suicidal Tendencies
The Acacia Strain
The Black Dahlia Murder
The Devil Wears Prada
The Fall of Troy
The Ghost Inside
The Home Team
The Offspring
The Pretty Reckless
The Pretty Wild
The Starting Line
The Story So Far
The Union Underground
The Used
The Violent Hour
The Wonder Years
The Word Alive
Theory of a Deadman
Three 6 Mafia
Thursday
Toadies
TOOL
Underoath
Ünloco
vianova
Wage War
We The Kings
Wind Walkers
Wolfmother
Wu-Tang Clan
Zakk Sabbath
