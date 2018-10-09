The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is an institution with the power to both honor and snub. With every band inducted into the Hall, it seems like there are dozens of acts passed over despite iconic status.

Back in 2013, we penned an Open Letter to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, making a case for the induction of six acts. We revisit those artists while adding many others from the worlds of rock and metal.

In this gallery, you'll see Ozzy Osbourne (who's in the Rock Hall as a member of Black Sabbath but not as a solo artist), Iron Maiden, Slayer, Pantera, Judas Priest and dozens of others. For some reason, most of these acts have never even received a nomination, while others have been nominated but quickly forgotten after not making the cut. In this gallery, we've only included artists who are already eligible, meaning they released their first significant recording at least 25 years before the nomination year.

To see all of the acts who have already been enshrined at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, visit the Hall's website.

31 Hard Rock + Metal Acts Who Deserve to Be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

