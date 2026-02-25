The 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees have officially been revealed.

A total of 17 artists are in consideration for enshrinement, 10 of them appearing on the voting ballot for the very first time.

John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, states, “This diverse list of talented nominees recognizes the ever-evolving faces and sounds of Rock and Roll and its continued impact on youth culture. Induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is music’s highest honor and we look forward to celebrating the Class of 2026 this Fall."

2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

The Black Crowes

Jeff Buckley *

Mariah Carey

Phil Collins *

Melissa Etheridge *

Lauryn Hill *

Billy Idol

INXS *

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

New Edition *

Oasis

P!NK *

Sade

Shakira *

Luther Vandross *

Wu-Tang Clan *

* first time nominee

READ MORE: Iron Maiden 50th Anniversary Documentary to Hit Theaters in May

When Will the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Be Revealed?

Fans can expect to find out which artists will be inducted as part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 some time in April (no exact date have been provided). This will include the performing inductees as well as those being celebrated under the following trio of special committee categories: Musical Influence, Musical Excellence and the Ahmet Ertegun Non Performer Award.

When Will the Induction Ceremony Take Place?

Firm details about this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony are limited.

The event will take place in the fall and more details are expected to come soon.

What Artists Were Inducted Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2025?

Last year’s inductees included Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and The White Stripes.

The Musical Influence Award went to Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon, while Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye were the recipients of the Musical Excellence Award. And Lenny Waronker was bestowed with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Below, see over 40 rock and metal acts who all deserve their place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

42 Hard Rock + Metal Acts Who Deserve to Be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Somehow, these artists haven't been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame yet. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Subscribe to Loudwire on YouTube.