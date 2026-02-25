There are at least 15 rock and metal artists that were newly eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2026 but weren't nominated.

The Hall just shared the nominees for the Class of 2026 earlier today (Feb. 25). Of the 17 nominees, 10 have appeared on the ballot for the very first time. The rock and metal artists that were nominated include The Black Crowes, Jeff Buckley, Phil Collins, Billy Idol, INXS, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order and Oasis.

Mariah Carey, Melissa Etheridge, Lauryn Hill, P!nk, Shakira, Wu-Tang Clan, New Edition, Sade and Luther Vandross make up the rest of the 2026 nominees.

“This diverse list of talented nominees recognizes the ever-evolving faces and sounds of Rock and Roll and its continued impact on youth culture. Induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is music’s highest honor and we look forward to celebrating the Class of 2026 this Fall," Rock Hall Chairman John Sykes said of the nominees.

In order to be nominated for induction into the organization, the artist's first official release had to have come out 25 years ago — an album, EP or even single counts toward eligibility. Thus, the recording must've come out in the year 2001 for a musician to have been nominated for the Class of 2026.

READ MORE: 8 Hair Metal Bands That Belong in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

As for this year's newly eligible rock and metal bands, keep in mind that some of them released unofficial demos prior to the year 2001 — those don't count.

Apologies in advance if seeing this list makes you feel old. We're all feeling it.

Keep scrolling to see which artists could have been nominated this year. Some may be in the future and others will remain off the ballot forever, for better or for worse.

15 Rock + Metal Artists Newly Eligible for the Rock Hall in 2026 (But Weren't Nominated) These rock and metal artists became newly eligible for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2026 but weren't nominated. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

Countless artists are snubbed from the Rock Hall every year. See over 40 other artists that deserve to be recognized by the organization below.