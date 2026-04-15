Former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley will officially be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026 and shared his reaction in a recent interview with Metal Hammer.

“It’s crazy, really!" the singer exclaims. "When I started out, I just wanted to be like Ronnie James Dio, and Dio is in the Heavy Metal Hall Of Fame and so am I. The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame is another level entirely, it’s not really rock 'n' roll’ as we think of it — it’s the music business hall of fame because it has everybody. So it’s absolutely wild!"

"I’ve had so many messages saying congratulations," Bayley, who last released his solo album Circle of Stone in 2024, continues. "It’s a really big deal for a lot of people. For me, I just feel so lucky to be considered in the same breath as some of the other artists on there. Multi-platinum artists! It feels like a real privilege to be nominated.”

Iron Maiden Live At Brixton Academy Brian Rasic, Hulton Archive.Getty Images loading...

What Other Iron Maiden Members Are Being Inducted?

After more than 20 years of eligibility, the metal legends will finally be enshrined in the Rock Hall. Maiden were previously nominated in 2021 and 2023. Even with the band's third nomination this year, Bayley's name was not one that was originally considered for induction.

In late March, however, Bayley — who was a member from 1994 to 1999 and sang on The X Factor and Virtual XI — was quietly added to the list of Iron Maiden members who would be inducted if selected by the Rock Hall's committee. The move, which was followed by Bayley's addition to Iron Maiden's summer EddFest festival, seemed to signal that, after all these years, one of metal's biggest bands would receive a long overdue induction.

Everyone who played on a studio album with Iron Maiden will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this year:

Steve Harris

Bruce Dickinson

Dave Murray

Adrian Smith

Janick Gers

Nicko McBrain

Paul Di'Anno (R.I.P.)

Clive Burr (R.I.P.)

Blaze Bayley

Dennis Stratton

Statement From Iron Maiden Manager Rod Smallwood

In response to being part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2026, longtime manager Rod Smallwood issued a statement on behalf of Iron Maiden.

It reads:

We’d like to thank the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for including us (and former members who were all part of our story) in the 2026 roll call of inductees. Iron Maiden have always been about our relationship with our fans above anything else, including awards and industry accolades. However, having said that, it’s always nice to be recognised and honoured for any achievements within the music industry too! It also seems appropriate for the band to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year as we continue our 50th anniversary celebrations with our Run For Your Lives World Tour visiting the Americas and beyond. We would also like to congratulate our fellow 2026 inductees and extend our gratitude as ever to our fans for their loyalty, perseverance and support for over 50 years now! See you all, somewhere on tour.

Iron Maiden on Tour in 2026

Iron Maiden's 50th anniversary Run For Your Lives world tour continues this year with a slew of European and U.K. festival appearances and stretches throughout North and South America as well as Australia and New Zealand.

Visit Iron Maiden's website to see all dates.

Below, see how many songs each members of Iron Maiden has written: