Former Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain recently announced a handful of 2026 shows with his Iron Maiden cover band, Titanium Tart.

The five-show run will begin on Aug. 29 in Sanford, Florida, and conclude on Sept. 19 in Clearwater, Florida. The band will stick mostly to the Sunshine State but head over to Georgia for one show.

You can see the full list of dates below.

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"We're looking forward to seeing you soon!" Titanium Tart said in a statement. "We're venturing out to a few new places we haven't played yet; Culture Room, The Albatross and The Loft and revisiting our devoted venues, The OCC and The Barn. Going up to Jacksonville and Atlanta is taking us out of our 'comfort zone' but you know we will still scorch the earth! Looking forward to seeing you out there!"

Nicko McBrain 'Still Part of the Family' Following Retirement From Iron Maiden

McBrain retired from touring with Iron Maiden in December 2024, citing difficulties from a stroke he suffered in January 2023. Although Simon Dawson is now handling drum duties in Maiden, McBrain said he's "still part of the family" and hasn't ruled out the possibility of playing with them again in some capacity.

"It's a possibility that when they come over here [to the U.S.], I might end up doing a show with them, just getting up and doing a song or two, or just being there," McBrain told radio host Eddie Trunk back in July. "If there is a new album in the pipeline, it's a possibility I'll do a couple of tracks on the album. Yeah, who knows? We're all still part of the family, although I'm not playing the shows."

McBrain is still keeping things fresh with Titanium Tart, who last year played several Iron Maiden deep cuts, some of which Maiden had never played live themselves.

Titanium Tart 2026 Tour Dates

Aug. 29 - Sanford, Fla. @ The Barn

Sept. 5 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room

Sept. 11 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ The Albatross

Sept. 13 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Center Stage Loft

Sept. 19 - Clearwater, Fla. @ OCC Roadhouse

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