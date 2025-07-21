Titanium Tart, the Iron Maiden cover band featuring Nicko McBrain, played their first show since the drummer retired from touring with the metal legends late last year. A 10-song set at Captain Hiram's Resort in Sebastian, Florida even featured two songs Maiden had never played live before.

The concert was the first of four Titanium Tart dates in Florida this month where McBrain powered through an hour-and-40-minute performance. After the band opened with "The Number of the Beast," the night was loaded with deep cuts and other Iron Maiden songs that are not played as often live.

The July 17 set was also the first time a member of Iron Maiden played the Senjutsu songs "The Parchment" and "Darkest Hour." Overall, the song selections were on the longer side with six of the 10 songs spanning seven minutes in length or more.

While he stepped down from touring with Iron Maiden in December of last year, McBrain recently left the door open to playing with the band again. He didn't make a firm commitment one way or the other, but told SiriusXM's Eddie Trunk that he could wind up onstage again to reclaim the drum throne for a limited amount of songs. It's also possible that he plays on a future recording if the band were to write a followup to Senjutsu. "We're all still part of the family, although I'm not playing the shows," he said.

Who Else Is In Titanium Tart?

Nicko McBrain is flanked by five additional bandmates in Titanium Tart:

Paolo Velazquez - vocals

Mike Rivera - guitar

Mitch Tanne - guitar

Rob Stokes - bass

Eldad Kira - keyboards

Titanium Tart Setlist — July 17, 2025

01. "The Number of the Beast" (Iron Maiden cover)

02. "No More Lies" (Iron Maiden cover) (First time performed by Nicko McBrain since 2014)

03. "The Clansman" (Iron Maiden cover)

04. "Infinite Dreams" (Iron Maiden cover)

05. "The Parchment" (Iron Maiden cover) (Live debut from an Iron Maiden member)

06. "Stranger in a Strange Land" (Iron Maiden cover)

07. "Darkest Hour" (Iron Maiden cover) (Live debut from an Iron Maiden member)

08. "Moonchild" (Iron Maiden cover)

Encore:

09. "Rime of the Ancient Mariner" (Iron Maiden cover) (First time performed by Nicko McBrain since 2016)

10. "Heaven Can Wait" (Iron Maiden cover)

Titanium Tart — Full Show (July 17, 2025)

