We're here to celebrate the British heavy metal icons Iron Maiden with five of the best black metal covers of their timeless songs.

It would be impossible to overstate the cultural impact of Iron Maiden, whose music has shaped artists across the globe. Accordingly, Eddie and the boys boast countless fans in the black metal community, as the mighty Darkthrone.

The Nifelheim twins, Hellbutcher and Tyrant, are celebrated not only for their outstanding musical achievements, but also for their epic devotion to Iron Maiden, as documented by Swedish television. This year, Sweden Rock Magazine decided to pull a cute stunt wherein they lured the two siblings into a face-to-face reunion with an offer they couldn’t refuse — a meeting with founder, composer and bassist Steve Harris.

READ MORE: The 5 Best Black Metal Covers of Metallica Songs

Another notable Iron Maiden enthusiast is musician, festival organizer, journalist and the mastermind behind Revelations Music, Torgrim Øyre, or “T. Reaper.” Øyre has written extensively on the heavyweights and spawned a uniquely awesome reinterpretation of “The Number of the Beast” with Malignant Eternal, though he is likewise known for Gorgoroth and Obtained Enslavement.

Germany’s Bethlehem, revered in part for their daring vocalists, naturally produced one of the wildest Iron Maiden covers with “Wo Adlers Wagen,” their spin on “Where Eagles Dare.” Tribute has been paid to Iron Maiden by a variety of other black metal acts such as Katechon, Absu, Anaal Nathrakh, Bornholm, Ancient, Månegarm, Baxaxa, Opera IX, Necromantia and Naglfar of Sweden.

Now, without further ado, let’s dive into our main list.