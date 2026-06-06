5 Best Black Metal Covers of Iron Maiden Songs
We're here to celebrate the British heavy metal icons Iron Maiden with five of the best black metal covers of their timeless songs.
It would be impossible to overstate the cultural impact of Iron Maiden, whose music has shaped artists across the globe. Accordingly, Eddie and the boys boast countless fans in the black metal community, as the mighty Darkthrone.
The Nifelheim twins, Hellbutcher and Tyrant, are celebrated not only for their outstanding musical achievements, but also for their epic devotion to Iron Maiden, as documented by Swedish television. This year, Sweden Rock Magazine decided to pull a cute stunt wherein they lured the two siblings into a face-to-face reunion with an offer they couldn’t refuse — a meeting with founder, composer and bassist Steve Harris.
READ MORE: The 5 Best Black Metal Covers of Metallica Songs
Another notable Iron Maiden enthusiast is musician, festival organizer, journalist and the mastermind behind Revelations Music, Torgrim Øyre, or “T. Reaper.” Øyre has written extensively on the heavyweights and spawned a uniquely awesome reinterpretation of “The Number of the Beast” with Malignant Eternal, though he is likewise known for Gorgoroth and Obtained Enslavement.
Germany’s Bethlehem, revered in part for their daring vocalists, naturally produced one of the wildest Iron Maiden covers with “Wo Adlers Wagen,” their spin on “Where Eagles Dare.” Tribute has been paid to Iron Maiden by a variety of other black metal acts such as Katechon, Absu, Anaal Nathrakh, Bornholm, Ancient, Månegarm, Baxaxa, Opera IX, Necromantia and Naglfar of Sweden.
Now, without further ado, let’s dive into our main list.
Cradle of Filth, “Hallowed Be Thy Name”
England’s symphonic stalwarts Cradle of Filth have delivered several of the highest-quality covers in extreme metal. The dramatic flair and pomp of these colorful entertainers contribute to making their provocatively drastic reimagining of “Hallowed Be Thy Name” wholly unforgettable. Granted, Cradle of Filth still allow the excellence of Iron Maiden’s songwriting to shine.
Dani Filth’s inhuman vocals claw their way into listeners’ psyches, though his high-pitched screams prove deafening. Dani’s admirable tenacity lends an almost, dare I say, punk charm.
CoF’s “Hallowed Be Thy Name” appears on some versions of Cruelty and the Beast (1998), the powerhouse’s compilation Lovecraft & Witch Hearts (2002) and beside gems by other giants on A Tribute to the Beast (2002).
Graveworm, “Fear of the Dark”
Graveworm’s “Fear of the Dark” captivates ears with its glorious symphonic opening. The group then unleash aggressive vocals while mixing in much ear candy; enjoy this surprising, nearly nine-minute pick with your jaw on the floor.
“Fear of the Dark” can be found on the Italian titans’ third full-length record, Scourge of Malice (2001), for which the outfit recruited guests to help elevate their soundscapes with viola, violin, cello, Scottish warpipe, etc. This offering is moreover included on A Tribute to the Beast Vol. II (2003).
Mystic Circle, “Afraid to Shoot Strangers”
Germany’s Mystic Circle, the fabled duo of Beelzebub and A. Blackwar, spellbind with their take on “Afraid to Shoot Strangers,” which is featured together with other worthy covers on Kriegsgötter MMXXV (2025). The band’s friend, the Cradle of Filth legend Sarah Jezebel Deva, provides ethereal additional vocals, enhancing the magic and atmosphere of this haunting opus.
Mystic Circle unfurled a fitting video to accompany the track, further demonstrating their ability to make unlikely classics their own.
Beelzebub tells me that Mystic Circle plan to conquer Marilyn Manson’s “The Beautiful People,” and we can only hope that happens.
Lord Belial, “The Trooper”
The likes of Grá and Blackbraid have displayed their reverence for the Swedish black metal mainstays Lord Belial with covers.
Given their greatness, of course, Lord Belial’s decision to honor Iron Maiden with “The Trooper” resulted in a victory, defined by old-school feeling, dangerous confidence, delightfully fierce vocals and sinister atmosphere. This harsh yet still sonically pleasing speed-hungry kamikaze of a recording conveys a good deal of the original’s essence, different as it sounds; Lord Belial’s chosen form matches the content of Iron Maiden’s lyrics.
Lord Belial’s “The Trooper” graces the star-studded Made in Tribute: A Tribute to the Best Band in a Whole Goddamn World! (1997/8) and the Hellion Records variant of their fourth studio album, Angelgrinder (2002), as a bonus.
Necrophobic, “Moonchild”
Also from Sweden, the pioneering blackened death institution Necrophobic paid homage to England’s finest with “Moonchild.” After a creepy intro with clean vocals, as can be heard on the blueprint version, Necrophobic proceed to wow audiences with their lethal intensity, tight chemistry and overall skill. With its racing guitars, throaty bestial assaults and Joakim Sterner’s pounding drums, this rendition combines professionalism, artistry and even the underground spirit.
Necrophobic’s “Moonchild” has been showcased on A Black Mark Tribute Vol. II (1998) and the aforementioned A Tribute to the Beast Vol. 2, as well as on some reissues of the outfit’s very own EP Spawned by Evil (1996) and the compilation Tour EP 2003.