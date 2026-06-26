Here are five huge rock and metal bands that have played small shows under different names.

There are a ton of different ways to measure success. But when a band gets to the point of having to play a show under a pseudonym so they stay under the radar, that's how you know they're big.

A handful of huge rock and metal bands have played shows under different monikers for a variety of reasons, but for the most part, it was mostly to maintain anonymity and have the ability to play smaller and more intimate venues without risking overcrowding. Whether the band was putting on a highly-anticipated reunion show or just trying to hype up a new album, the mystery behind the shows kept things interesting.

Before we get into this list, we should acknowledge which instances do and don't count. Bands that used a pseudonym to play a show count. Bands that created an entire side project or alter ego of themselves, such as Foo Fighters' Dee Gees or Green Day's Foxboro Hot Tubs, don't.

The Foos are in here with other names, though!

Furthermore, bands that originally played shows under different names before settling on the one they became famous for don't count either, so Pearl Jam's Mookie Blaylock and Blue Oyster Cult's Soft White Underbelly aren't included here.

READ MORE: 20 Bands That Misspelled Their Name on Purpose (And Why)

In the gallery below, we listed some bands that have played legendary shows under different names, when the shows took place and where the name came from, if there's an actual origin story.

5 HUGE Bands That Played Small Shows Under Different Names These rock and metal bands have played surprise shows under different names to maintain anonymity for a variety of reasons. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

See where some other iconic band names came from below.

Where 20 Rock + Metal Band Names Come From Solving the mysteries behind the monikers. Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

Subscribe to Loudwire on YouTube!