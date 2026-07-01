Ex-Godsmack drummer Shannon Larkin has responded to Nikki Sixx after the Motley Crue bassist called him a "hater" on social media the other day.

Larkin doesn't want to rehash the decade-old feud between Motley Crue and Godsmack. In a Facebook Live video on Monday (June 29), he apologized and said he "made a mistake" for some remarks he recently made about Crue's use of click tracks when they perform live.

A few minutes into the 55-minute video, the drummer brought up the original livestream video where he shared his opinion on the use of backing tracks.

"I put my two cents in and then where I messed up and started this fuckin' drama is I used Nikki Sixx as an example of someone that I've seen singing at a mic and then walking away from it and his vocals were still going or whatever... I called him out I guess, but it was taken out of context," Larkin said before stating he has an "open letter" for Sixx.

The rocker admitted he didn't think Sixx would've even found out that he name-dropped him in the original livestream video because only a few hundred people had been watching it. Thus, he apologized.

"I'm apologizing for using you as an example," he started. "I was not doing that to attack you. I had your first record [Too Fast for Love] on Leathur Records. I have nothing but respect for you, you're a legend and you deserve all the accolades that you've gotten."

Larkin proceeded to say that he doesn't use tracks when performing but has nothing against bands that do and believes the majority of bands probably use some these days. He also noted that he left Godsmack around a year and a half ago because he wanted to get away from the fame and such because he likes being able to go out in public without a hassle.

READ MORE: Who Was the First Band Known for Using Backing Tracks Live?

"I don't like beefs, I don't like that L.A. fuckin' like how you guys all hate each other and shit. Beefs suck, I don't wanna be in a beef and I didn't do this for fuckin' publicity, I don't give a fuck. I walked away from this shit," he continued.

"Some of my best friends are in bands that are fuckin' rock stars right now, headlining stages and they're running tracks. And I don't give a fuck, I don't say anything about in public. I just — I shouldn't have used you as an example and I'm sorry."

See the whole video below.

Ex-Godsmack Drummer Shannon Larkin Shares Video Response After Nikki Sixx Calls Him a 'Hater'

What Did Shannon Larkin Originally Say About Nikki Sixx?

During a video on his YouTube channel earlier this month, Larkin shared his take on backing tracks.

"And backups, you see Nikki Sixx up there. He's not really singing, he looks away, but you still hear his voice," the drummer had said. "Well, it's a track playing. But in order for those things to happen, the band has to be on a click track — and the band doesn't have to. It's just us, the drummer. We're on a click so it's always the same every night."

What Did Sixx Say in Response to Larkin?

After Sixx caught wind of Larkin's comments, he wrote a post on social media calling the drummer a "hater" and said, "It’s funny how so many B- and C-level bands seem to spend more time talking about us than writing songs people actually remember."

See the full post below.

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