Former Dream Theater drummer Mike Mangini joining Godsmack has stirred up a lot of discussion, with former Godsmack drummer Shannon Larkin now weighing in to voice his support of the move.

Larkin was the longest tenured drummer of Godsmack before exiting in 2024 and his position was initially filled by Will Hunt and more recently by Wade Murff before it was revealed that Mangini was coming into the fold. But, as there was a narrative being expressed by some fans that Mangini was "overqualified" for the gig, Larkin has now shared his own viewpoint on the situation seemingly backing the move for all parties involved.

What Shannon Larkin Said About Mike Mangini Joining Godsmack

Larkin hosted a recent two-hour livestream addressing a number of topics, but adding his thoughts on Godsmack's drummer situation certainly garnered some attention.

For those wondering about the move for Mangini, Larkin commented (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), "The talent level of Mike Mangini being supremely high in the drum world does not mean that Mike Mangini can't come in and slam a drum like me or John Bonham or whoever plays a simpler style of music."

He added, "For what it's worth, these people that feel this way, prog rock nation or whatever, they probably only heard the songs that everyone hears from Godsmack and they don't listen to the rest of the records where we're not progressive, but we play more intricate metal riffs and songs, like 'Locked & Loaded', like 'Livin' In Sin.' I mean, I could name songs that aren't just 'Keep Away' and 'Voodoo' and 'Speak' and 'Cryin' Like A Bitch' or whatever. And I'm certainly not defending it, because you just look at success, people. And we were very, very successful and Godsmack will continue to be very successful, whether it's Mike Mangini playing the drum or [Godsmack frontman] Sully Erna, who played on the first two records and could play the drums if he wants anyway. But I know that Mike would not overplay and wouldn't feel bored playing in a big rock band like Godsmack if it's not... I just hate the word 'overqualified' in drumming."

READ MORE: 5 Things to Know About Mike Mangini, Godsmack's New Drummer

Later, Larkin went on to add, "In the world of active rock, people are very judgmental towards any kind of... It a comparison thing. They like to compare. And so the best comments that I saw on the whole Mangini thing were the Godsmack real fans that were going, 'Wow, that could be a different sound for Godsmack even, having that much of a different player.' And so they're looking at it like it's not a comparison of, 'Oh, is he better or worse?' [than any of the previous drummers]."

What Shannon Larkin Said of the Godsmack Drummer Position

Continuing his discussion, the drummer also qualified how he felt about playing drums in Godsmack. "To get in that situation anyway, you gotta have high skills," Shannon shared. "You don't get in the audition room unless you have a name somehow. All these people saying these negative things, they didn't get an audition. They wouldn't get an audition. And they can justify, 'Oh, we're way overqualified.' Be way overqualified as you're managing Best Buy, you know what I mean? And then you go home on your Neil Peart kit and you can play every Dream Theater song and you're overqualified. And you can feel good about yourself, but you'll never get the call, you know what I'm saying? So, negativity and karma is a bitch."

What Shannon Larkin Said About Wade Murff

As for Wade Murff, who briefly held the drum position before recently exiting to fill-in for Black Veil Brides, Larkin commented, "My point, it's about feel and vibe. You gotta have the talent to get the audition and get in there, but then, for whatever reason, Wade Murff, it didn't work."

"I watched the videos and I was cheering Wade Murff on. What a great drummer and great dude. But sometimes it's not about that. And I know he's such a good dude, it wasn't personal either. It wasn't because they couldn't get along or some bullshit. It wasn't that," Larkin continued. "But Sully is a perfectionist. My boy, my friend Sully Erna is a perfectionist, especially when it comes to drums because he's so good as a drummer. That dude's my level. And I'm not bragging saying I'm high level, but, yeah. You know, experience."

He concluded: "The only thing I could see in any kind of criticism towards Wade Murff, as I watched videos back through the shows — every show's online — was the interaction of tempo push and pull wasn't as smooth perhaps, but Sully and I have been on the same page for over two decades playing live shows and making records together."

Larkin noted that Godsmack doesn't play to a click track and that he noticed some tiny mistakes being made, but he adds that it was also a brand new gig for Murff. "If indeed Wade was making little mistakes even, but repeatedly, then I could see my perfectionist friend, Sully Erna, just probably realizing, it's gotta be perfect for him or it's not gonna be perfect," concluded the drummer.

Shannon Larkin's Message to Godsmack Fans About Mike Mangini

Bringing the conversation to a close, Larkin addressed Mangini's position in the band.

"It looks like Mike has joined the band. Is that forever? Probably. And I know if anybody can do it, Mike Mangini can do it. He has the beast in him, too, to be a big rock drummer and not have to do a zillion notes or something. So don't underestimate big Mike," stated Larkin. "And he's got a Boston accent, fits in with the the guys, I feel. And he's an interesting drummer to watch, that's for sure. He's quirky. He does some cool, quirky, crazy shit back there. So he's a showman. And he's gonna be off the click. And he knows the push and pull, see? It's experience."

Shannon Larkin's Inside Skinny Productions

Godsmack in 2026

Godsmack are currently in the midst of a major summer tour. The band is playing shows with Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy on shows across the U.S. and Canada. The trek hits Burgettstown (Pa), Toronto, Wantagh (N.Y.) and Holmdel (N.J.) this week. All dates and ticketing information can be found via the band's website.

Below see 40 Songs, including a couple from Godsmack, that defined rock radio in 2006.