VOTE: Better Godsmack Album – ‘Godsmack’ vs. ‘Lighting Up the Sky’

For this week's Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show, we're pitting Godsmack's first vs. their most recent. That's right! Was the band's self-titled major label debut better or worse than their Lighting Up the Sky album? And you get to tell us.

On one side, you have the Godsmack album. Technically it was their second album though it was the band's first on a major label and the album that proved to be their breakout. It kicked off with "Whatever," then steadily gave us "Keep Away," 'Voodoo" and "Bad Religion" en route to a five times platinum certification.

The other part of this battle is the Lightning in the Sky album, the band's 2023 release that would signify the end of an era being the last record to include guitarist Tony Rombola and drummer Shannon Larkin. It's also saw four singles arrive, starting with "Surrender," "You and I," "Soul on Fire" and "Truth."

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both albums on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked album will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

READ MORE: Why Sully Erna Says There Could Be a New Godsmack Album

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

Below, see the 25 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2023.