Freshly appointed Godsmack drummer Mike Mangini reflected on his new gig in an Instagram post on Sunday, following his first show with the band.

Mangini made his live debut with the "Voodoo" rockers on Friday at the Morton Amphitheater in Riverside, Missouri, performing alongside Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy as part of the Rise of Rock tour.

The drummer, who previously played with Dream Theater for more than a decade, thanked the rest of Godsmack for the opportunity and noted that he played the gig with no rehearsal. You can see his post below.

READ MORE: The 66 Best Metal + Hard Rock Drummers of All Time

Mike Mangini's Statement About Playing With Godsmack

"Taking this all in today with show 1 done," Mangini wrote. "And just like that, I finally get to play these dream venues in the USA with my Boston brothers in Godsmack. I need to thank a lot of people for putting this together so quickly. I can't even express how grateful I am to Sully [Erna], Robbie [Merrill], Sam [Koltun] and the entire organization for trusting me with no rehearsal. My gear companies performed nothing short of a miracle and my family, friends & fans never stopped praying for and supporting me. Thank you."

What Happened To Godsmack's Previous Drummer?

Godsmack have undergone several personnel changes in recent years. Following the departures of longtime guitarist Tony Rombola and drummer Shannon Larkin in 2024, the band soldiered on with guitarist Sam Koltun and Evanescence drummer Will Hunt for touring.

Hunt ceded his drum throne to Wade Murff, who had to bow out of Godsmack's ongoing tour last week to fill in for Black Veil Brides drummer Christian "CC" Coma as he deals with an "unfortunate personal and private matter."

Godsmack's tour continues on Tuesday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Watch Godsmack Play Their First Show With Mike Mangini

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