Christian ‘CC’ Coma Exits Black Veil Brides’ 2026 European Tour, Statements Issued + Replacement Announced

Black Veil Brides recently announced that drummer Christian “CC” Coma is stepping away from “the remainder of the 2026 European tour” due to “an unfortunate personal and private matter.” The band have also revealed who’ll be filling in for Coma (plus when he’ll be “rejoining the tour”), and Coma has issued a statement as well.

Black Veil Brides + Christian Coma’s Statements

Yesterday (June 6), Black Veil Brides shared the news on social media. Their statement begins:

Due to an unfortunate personal and private matter, our brother Christian Coma will not be on stage with us for the remainder of the 2026 European tour. We apologize for those who have noted the already announced Milan cancellation but this is a circumstance we needed to make adjustments to handle.

In particular, the group were scheduled to play the Magnolia Summer Club in Segrate tomorrow night (June 8) alongside The Funeral Portrait (who’ve not commented on the cancellation).

Black Veil Brides also clarified that Wade Murff (Godsmack, Orgy) will be filling in for Coma “for the remainder of the tour after Rock Am Ring” (which is taking place this weekend). They added that they “look forward to seeing everyone at all of the subsequent shows,” as well as that “CC will be rejoining the tour for leg 2 in the US” (which will kickoff at the end of August).

Finally, they asked fans to “please send [Coma] love and light at this time.”

You can see Black Veil Brides’ full statement below:

Murff subsequently shared Black Veil Brides’ post on Instagram, captioning: “Prayers for Christian.”

Understandably, the band was vague regarding why Coma has exited the rest of their 2026 European tour. However, a fan on X later shared Coma’s Instagram Story about the situation.

It reads:

I have never felt such an overwhelming sense of love and support from all of my family, friends, and fans. Thank you so much for reaching out and caring. It truly makes me feel appreciated. My Dad is nearing the end, and I have to be there for the man that made me am who I am [sic]. I apologize to my brothers and sisters in the BVB camp, the fans, and everyone affected by my exit from the tour, but I simply ask for your understanding during this trying time. I truly wish I could finish this tour and give it my all for you, however I couldn’t live with myself if I wasn’t there for him during his final days. I will return stronger than ever, and please do me a favor by going extra hard during the shows that I miss. Thank you for your understanding as well as your sympathy, and I will see you all very soon!

You can read Coma’s statement below [via the fan’s tweet]:

Of course, everyone at Loudwire sends well wishes to Coma and his family during this difficult time.

READ MORE: Black Veil Brides Book 16 Dates for Second Leg of 2026 North American Tour

How Have Fans Reacted?

Thankfully, Black Veil Brides, Coma and Murff have received plenty of positive responses regarding what’s happening.

For instance, one person replied to the band’s Facebook post: “Aww poor guy. If he wanted to even not join back for the second leg if he’s still not feeling it we won’t even be upset. He’s human and he can come back whenever he feels he can!!! Love yall.”

Likewise, someone else commented on their Instagram post: “We're sending lots of strength and love to CC! I hope everything gets better for you soon and that you take the time you need for yourself and your family.”

The aforementioned tweet regarding Coma’s Instagram Story also received support, such as from one fan who declared: “My thoughts are with you during this difficult time @christiancoma Please know how much we, your fans, love you, and are there with you during this terrible time.”

Similarly, Murff’s repost of Black Veil Brides’ Instagram statement was met with gratitude. Specifically, two people respectively wrote: “Looking forward to seeing you on tour with BVB, all the love to CC” and “Also thank you for filling in to make sure the rest of tour goes well.”

Other Black Veil Brides News

Following tonight’s performance at Rock Am Ring – and with tomorrow’s show in Milan cancelled – Black Veil Brides will continue their 2026 European tour on June 10 at Backstage in München, Germany. From there, and through the rest of June, they’ll also be playing Greece, Frances, Netherlands, Finland and the U.K. among other places. Then, they’ll return to North America at the end of August and stop by Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Mexico, North Carolina and several other places. Along the way, they’ll be joined by Caskets, Archers, Autumn Kings and/or Holy Wars.

You can see all of Black Veil Brides’ upcoming tour dates – and grab tickets – here!

Of course, Black Veil Brides also released their seventh studio LP, Vindicate, last month to positive reviews from Blabbermouth, Kerrang! and other major publications.

Are you planning to see Black Veil Brides on their current tour? Let us know!