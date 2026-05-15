18 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (May 8-14, 2026)
Another week, another 18 new rock and metal tours that you can potentially check out!
Lead the way this week, we've got a second leg of North American tour dates coming for Black Veil Brides. The late summer/early fall run will feature support from Caskets, Archers, Holy Wars and Autumn Kings.
Hayley Williams has Paramore on hold at the moment, but she's playing a wealth of solo performances that have now extended into the fall.
And Journey might possibly be one of the hardest touring bands going in 26 tacking on a fall North American tour leg of their farewell run that will keep them on the road from September into November.
This week also saw Pearl Jam revealing their first concert since Matt Cameron exited the group as they're one of the three headliners at Eddie Vedder's annual Ohana Festival. We also got a stellar Furnace Fest lineup and there's plenty more to check out in this week's tour and festival announcements.
Check it all out below.
Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - Oct. 3
Support Acts: To Be Announced on June 1.
Notes: The Price of Existence 20th anniversary tour.
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As I Lay Dying
Tour Dates: Nov. 20 - Dec. 2
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Shadows Are Security 20th Anniversary Tour
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Black Veil Brides
Tour Dates: Aug. 27 - Sept. 27
Support Acts: Caskets, Archers, Holy Wars, Autumn Kings
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The Browning
Tour Dates: Aug. 27 - Sept. 26
Support Acts: Deadlands, Blind Equation, The Crimson Armada, Extortionist
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CKY
Tour Dates: July 9 - Nov. 8
Support Acts: None Listed.
Note: Rescheduled dates included with new shows.
Ticketing Info
Roger Daltrey
Tour Dates: Aug. 23 - Sept. 29
Support Acts: None listed.
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READ MORE: See Other Major Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2026
Elder
Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - Oct. 3
Support Acts: Blackwater Holylight, Bask
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Journey
Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - Nov. 28
Support Acts: None listed.
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Maylene and the Sons of Disaster
Tour Dates: July 14 - 18
Support Acts: Atomic Rule, Across Five Aprils, New Rituals
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Nonpoint
Tour Dates: July 31 - Aug. 7
Support Acts: SOiL, Spineshank, (hed) p.e.
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Of Virtue / Savage Hands
Tour Dates: July 16 - Aug. 21
Support Acts: Set for Tomorrow, Kingdom Collapse, Sorry X
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Saosin
Tour Dates: Oct. 23 - Nov. 28
Support Acts: Silent Planet, Like Moths to Flames, Save Us
Notes: Celebrating 20th Anniversary of Self-Titled Album.
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She Wants Revenge
Tour Dates: Oct. 10 - Nov. 4
Support Acts: Roseygarden Funeral Party
Notes: 20th Anniversary Tour
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Stabbing Westward
Tour Dates: July 9 - 25
Support Acts: Priest, Acumen Nation
Notes: Celebrating 20th Anniversary of Wither, Blister, Burn and Peel
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Switchfoot
Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - Nov. 21
Support Acts: Anberlin
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The War on Drugs
Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 11
Support Acts: I Think Like Midnight, Okonski, Lo Moon
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Wednesday 13
Tour Dates: Sept. 23 - Oct. 31
Support Acts: Dead on a Sunday, Above Snakes
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Hayley Williams
Tour Dates: Sept. 3 - Oct. 12
Support Acts: Magdalena Bay, Rico Nasty
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New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week
* Eddie Vedder and Friends, Pearl Jam and Tyler Childers will lead the lineup for the 2026 Ohana Festival taking place Sept. 25-27 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, Calif. The weekend will also feature sets from Mana, Billy Idol, Bad Religion, Alabama Shakes, Jon Batiste, Fontaines D.C., Pixies, Rilo Kiley, The Format, Courtney Barnett, Sugar, Men I Trust, Stephen Wilson, Jr. and more.
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* Bring Me the Horizon and A Day to Remember will headline the 2026 Furnace Fest at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama the weekend of Oct. 10 and 11. Circa Survive, Motionless in White, Underoath, Slaughter to Prevail, Chiodos, We Came as Romance, Kublai Khan TX, The Plot in You, Hatebreed, Poison the Well, Norma Jean and more are also booked.
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* Gene Simmons will host the Gene Simmons Legends of Rock Expo Sept. 25-27 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. The fan-friendly event will allow music fans the opportunity to meet Simmons, Geezer Butler, Stewart Copeland, Dave Davies, Eric Singer, Tommy Thayer, Carmine Appice, Vinnie Appice, Graham Bonnet, David Ellefson, Lita Ford, Bruce Kulick, John Moyer, Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, Stephen Pearcy, Saving Abel and more.
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* The lineup for the 2026 Rock for Ronnie Concert in the Park is now set. Lita Ford, Led Zepagain, Dio Disciples, Jason Charles Miller, Legs Diamond, Whole Lotta Rosies and Saints and Sinners will head up the day-long concert on the South Lawn adjacent to the Autry Museum of the American West in Griffith Park in Los Angeles. The concert is set for Sunday, May 31, 2026 from11AM to 6PM.
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* The Prodigy have booked a special show for the upcoming CBGB Festival weekend. The concert kickoff takes place Sept. 25 at the Under the K Bridge Park in New York City, marking their first appearance in NYC in 17 years. Brutalismus 300, Sextile and Lip Critic will support. The actual CBGB Festival will then follow a day later (Sept. 26).
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* Shadows Fall have announced a special 30th anniversary concert taking place July 18 at the MGM Aria Ballroom in Springfield, Massachusetts. Unearth and Within the Ruins will provide support.
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* Twenty One Pilots have announced "the biggest U.S. headline performance" of their career, playing a hometown stadium show at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Oct. 17. Death Cab for Cutie will open.
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See other major rock and metal festivals for 2026 in the gallery below.
2026 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide
Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire