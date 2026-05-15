Another week, another 18 new rock and metal tours that you can potentially check out!

Lead the way this week, we've got a second leg of North American tour dates coming for Black Veil Brides. The late summer/early fall run will feature support from Caskets, Archers, Holy Wars and Autumn Kings.

Hayley Williams has Paramore on hold at the moment, but she's playing a wealth of solo performances that have now extended into the fall.

And Journey might possibly be one of the hardest touring bands going in 26 tacking on a fall North American tour leg of their farewell run that will keep them on the road from September into November.

This week also saw Pearl Jam revealing their first concert since Matt Cameron exited the group as they're one of the three headliners at Eddie Vedder's annual Ohana Festival. We also got a stellar Furnace Fest lineup and there's plenty more to check out in this week's tour and festival announcements.

Check it all out below.

All Shall Perish

all shall perish at sonic temple 2025 Danny Wimmer Presents / @Devilman loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - Oct. 3

Support Acts: To Be Announced on June 1.

Notes: The Price of Existence 20th anniversary tour.

Ticketing Info

as i lay dying tim lambesis in 2012 Joey Foley, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 20 - Dec. 2

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Shadows Are Security 20th Anniversary Tour

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black veil brides in 2026 Photo Credit: Jonathan Weiner loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 27 - Sept. 27

Support Acts: Caskets, Archers, Holy Wars, Autumn Kings

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the browning 2024 FIXT loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 27 - Sept. 26

Support Acts: Deadlands, Blind Equation, The Crimson Armada, Extortionist

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cky in 2025 Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: July 9 - Nov. 8

Support Acts: None Listed.

Note: Rescheduled dates included with new shows.

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The Who's Roger Daltrey closeup onstage, hand outstretched Matthew Baker, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 23 - Sept. 29

Support Acts: None listed.

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: See Other Major Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2026

elder in 2026 Photo Credit: Leon de Backer loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - Oct. 3

Support Acts: Blackwater Holylight, Bask

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journey in 2026 Brian Ach loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - Nov. 28

Support Acts: None listed.

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maylene and the sons of disaster Bryan Rolli, Loudwire loading...

Tour Dates: July 14 - 18

Support Acts: Atomic Rule, Across Five Aprils, New Rituals

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elias soriano of nonpoint ason Squires/WireImage, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: July 31 - Aug. 7

Support Acts: SOiL, Spineshank, (hed) p.e.

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of virtue and savage hands 2026 press photos Alexander Bemis / William George loading...

Tour Dates: July 16 - Aug. 21

Support Acts: Set for Tomorrow, Kingdom Collapse, Sorry X

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saosin 2026 press photo Anna Lee loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 23 - Nov. 28

Support Acts: Silent Planet, Like Moths to Flames, Save Us

Notes: Celebrating 20th Anniversary of Self-Titled Album.

Ticketing Info

she wants revenge in 2006 Stephen Lovekin/WireImage, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 10 - Nov. 4

Support Acts: Roseygarden Funeral Party

Notes: 20th Anniversary Tour

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stabbing westward press photo COP International Records / Photo by Erica Vincent loading...

Tour Dates: July 9 - 25

Support Acts: Priest, Acumen Nation

Notes: Celebrating 20th Anniversary of Wither, Blister, Burn and Peel

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switchfoot 2023 press photo Shorefire Media loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - Nov. 21

Support Acts: Anberlin

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The War on Drugs, Adam Granduciel Rich Fury, Stringer/Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 11

Support Acts: I Think Like Midnight, Okonski, Lo Moon

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Wednesday 13 Anabel DFlux loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 23 - Oct. 31

Support Acts: Dead on a Sunday, Above Snakes

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hayley williams of Paramore in 2025 Jerod Harris, Getty Images for Hilarity for Charity loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 3 - Oct. 12

Support Acts: Magdalena Bay, Rico Nasty

Ticketing Info

New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

rock concert crowd at 2025 acdc concert Morgan Hancock, Getty Images loading...

* Eddie Vedder and Friends, Pearl Jam and Tyler Childers will lead the lineup for the 2026 Ohana Festival taking place Sept. 25-27 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, Calif. The weekend will also feature sets from Mana, Billy Idol, Bad Religion, Alabama Shakes, Jon Batiste, Fontaines D.C., Pixies, Rilo Kiley, The Format, Courtney Barnett, Sugar, Men I Trust, Stephen Wilson, Jr. and more.

Ticketing Info

* Bring Me the Horizon and A Day to Remember will headline the 2026 Furnace Fest at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama the weekend of Oct. 10 and 11. Circa Survive, Motionless in White, Underoath, Slaughter to Prevail, Chiodos, We Came as Romance, Kublai Khan TX, The Plot in You, Hatebreed, Poison the Well, Norma Jean and more are also booked.

Ticketing Info

* Gene Simmons will host the Gene Simmons Legends of Rock Expo Sept. 25-27 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. The fan-friendly event will allow music fans the opportunity to meet Simmons, Geezer Butler, Stewart Copeland, Dave Davies, Eric Singer, Tommy Thayer, Carmine Appice, Vinnie Appice, Graham Bonnet, David Ellefson, Lita Ford, Bruce Kulick, John Moyer, Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, Stephen Pearcy, Saving Abel and more.

Ticketing Info

* The lineup for the 2026 Rock for Ronnie Concert in the Park is now set. Lita Ford, Led Zepagain, Dio Disciples, Jason Charles Miller, Legs Diamond, Whole Lotta Rosies and Saints and Sinners will head up the day-long concert on the South Lawn adjacent to the Autry Museum of the American West in Griffith Park in Los Angeles. The concert is set for Sunday, May 31, 2026 from11AM to 6PM.

Ticketing Info

* The Prodigy have booked a special show for the upcoming CBGB Festival weekend. The concert kickoff takes place Sept. 25 at the Under the K Bridge Park in New York City, marking their first appearance in NYC in 17 years. Brutalismus 300, Sextile and Lip Critic will support. The actual CBGB Festival will then follow a day later (Sept. 26).

Ticketing Info

* Shadows Fall have announced a special 30th anniversary concert taking place July 18 at the MGM Aria Ballroom in Springfield, Massachusetts. Unearth and Within the Ruins will provide support.

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* Twenty One Pilots have announced "the biggest U.S. headline performance" of their career, playing a hometown stadium show at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Oct. 17. Death Cab for Cutie will open.

Ticketing Info

See other major rock and metal festivals for 2026 in the gallery below.