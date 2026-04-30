There is a glut of Disney cover songs in just about every music genre.

Want punk covers of Disney songs? You can get them right here.

Is metal more your thing? There are plenty of those covers right here.

But when it comes to just straight-up rock covers of Disney songs, things get all over the place in terms of quality, creativity and imagination by the bands doing the covering. Some tend to go all-in trying to recreate a classic, while others play it safe in an attempt to make some easy money, hopping on the Disney train.

We found 10 times when rock bands covered Disney songs and they were actually worth the effort.

Movie: Dumbo (1941)

Originally performed by: Betty Noyes

Why this cover works: If you're familiar with the movie, you already know the weight carried by this song.

The tune plays as Jumbo Jr.'s mother, who is chained inside a circus car, caresses her child through the bars on the window. The scene then cycles through images of mothers and their babies spending time together, while the baby elephant can't quite reach his mommy.

Arcade Fire took great care when creating this emotional cover for the 2019 live-action adaptation of the classic. It hits much like the original, still tugging at your heartstrings after all these years.

Movie: One Hundred and One Dalmations (1961)

Originally performed by: Bill Lee

Why this cover works: Okay, so this falls into the category of a "sort of" cover. The Replacements' "Cruella DeVille" mostly follows the same rhythm pattern of the song "Cruella De Vil" from the 1961 movie. Many of the same lyrics are there, too.

But then there are the lines and flair added by The Replacements, done in a way that isn't over-the-top or silly. Instead, it comes off as an unexpectedly crafty reimagining of a jazzy song.

It's a shame we didn't get more Disney covers out of The Replacements simply for the fun factor of this one.

Movie: Frozen II (2019)

Originally performed by: Idina Menzel and AURORA

Why this cover works: Disney has caught on to mainstream music fans digging covers of their songs. Now, they are including covers as part of their marketing strategy when releasing new movies.

The end credits for 2019's Frozen II featured covers of songs from the movie performed by well-known music acts. In conjunction with the movie's release, those cover songs also found their way to streaming platforms and radio stations where the artists already had name recognition.

It's a smart strategy that makes a potentially new audience more aware of a new movie.

The success of this cover of "Into the Unknown" all comes down to Brendon Urie's vocals. Disney likely knew that going into it. Panic! at the Disco was hand-picked by the company for a reason, and there is no doubt Urie's voice was a big part of that.

Weezer, 'Lost in the Woods'

Movie: Frozen II (2019)

Originally performed by: Jonathan Groff

Why this cover works: No need to rehash what was said in the entry before this regarding Disney leaning into covers as part of their marketing plan. Just know that they tapped into Weezer's dedicated fanbase, and the band reciprocated by overdelivering on this cover.

Weezer makes a good case for this song being part of the actual movie instead of its end credits. Some parents need those soaring guitars to help them power through the rest of the film.

Weezer and Hayley Williams, 'Rainbow Connection'

Movie: The Muppet Movie (1979)

Originally performed by: Kermit the Frog (Frank Oz)

Why this cover works: Oh, hey, it's Weezer again. Only this time, they are joined by Paramore's Hayley Williams, who truly sets this song apart from the myriad of "Rainbow Connection" covers out there.

Rivers Cuomo's verses provide the lead-up to the main course when Williams drives home the heart of the song. It's difficult to come up with a fresh take on a classic that has been covered so many times, but the duet between Cuomo and Williams gives this one life.

Movie: Encanto (2021)

Originally performed by: Jessica Darrow

Why this cover works: Detroit-based alt-rock band No Resolve has been around for 20 years, but it wasn't until about five years ago that they finally started to gain some momentum.

After several years of trying to get their original music to stick, No Resolve started putting out covers of popular songs. First came a cover of pop singer Lewis Capaldi's "Before You Go" in 2020. After that one started to take off, No Resolve looked to cover others, including Adele, Taylor Swift and Michael Jackson, turning their pop hits into alt-rock songs.

Doing a Disney cover was inevitable with No Resolve covering "Surface Pressure" from the 2021 animated movie, Encanto. The slick cover sounds like it would have a home on just about any playlist of current hard rock tracks.

Squirrel Nut Zippers, 'Under the Sea'

Movie: The Little Mermaid (1989)

Originally performed by: Samuel E. Wright and Choir

Why this cover works: Squirrel Nut Zippers are known for blending elements of rock with jazz and swing. It's a move that helps make the latter two a little more accessible to the crowd that just wants to rock.

It also tends to make for a quirky presentation at times, creating a sound that is wholly unique to the Squirrel Nut Zippers. But "quirk" is what makes "Under the Sea" from The Little Mermaid such a great song to begin with.

The original's playful structure sets the Squirrel Nut Zippers up nicely to take listeners on a fresh, fun ride.

Movie: The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Originally performed by: Danny Elfman

Why this cover works: It's just so beautifully creepy. Flyleaf strikes the right balance between the two.

This song is part of an entire collection of fantastic covers from The Nightmare Before Christmas. The 2008 Nightmare Revisited album also features the likes of Korn, Rise Against and Marilyn Manson. But it is Flyleaf's warm embrace of the original that makes it a sleeper hit among the covers from these bands.

American Hi-Fi, 'When You Wish Upon a Star'

Movie: Pinocchio (1940)

Originally performed by: Cliff Edwards

Why this cover works: Don't make the mistake of looking past this cover because you consider American Hi-Fi to be a one-hit wonder. Out of all of the bands on this list, they are the ones who probably did the best job seamlessly converting a Disney classic into a true rock song.

American Hi-Fi gives the song bounce without overdosing the rock flavoring. It's a tough task considering how not rocking the original from the 1940s tended to be. They even pull off a nice little rock guitar solo before bringing the cover in for a safe landing.

American Hi-Fi may have provided the boldest take on "When You Wish Upon a Star" since ...

Gene Simmons, 'When You Wish Upon a Star'

Movie: Pinocchio (1940)

Originally performed by: Cliff Edwards

Why this cover works: If you are looking for a cover of "When You Wish Upon a Star" that stays a little more true to the original, then Gene Simmons has the right one for you.

In 1978, all four members of KISS released solo albums. Simmons wrapped up his collection with a cover of the Pinocchio song. It sounds odd, but it surprisingly works.

Simmons goes note-for-note with the original version as he turns back the clock vocally. His voice unexpectedly takes on a sound right out of the 1940s.

Simmons' shocking range and chameleon-like singing make this a gem among rockers covering Disney songs.

Need even more rock cover songs in your life? We have just the thing for you below.