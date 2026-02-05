Here are 13 essential alternative rock albums from the 1990s that you should absolutely own on vinyl.

And let's be honest, you can probably guess which artists follow below. Names such as Nirvana, Pearl Jam and the Smashing Pumpkins are so closely connected to the '90s due to the roles they had in furthering the alt-rock and grunge boom at the time.

Grunge music dominated the front half of the decade, leading to some of the best albums from the biggest names in rock that are still massive acts in 2026.

But the second half of the '90s was pretty damn good, too. Bands like Silverchair and Weezer emerged as grunge loosened its foothold on the alternative rock scene.

Whether you are just getting into '90s alternative for the first time or you are looking to shore up your collection, here are some of the best albums from the decade you need on vinyl.

Alice in Chains, Dirt (1992)

Columbia Records

Key tracks: "Would?," "Rooster," "Them Bones"

Blind Melon, Blind Melon (1992)

Capitol

Key tracks: "No Rain," "Tones of Home," "I Wonder"

Bush, Sixteen Stone (1994)

Interscope

Key tracks: "Glycerine," "Machinehead," "Comedown"

Green Day, Dookie (1994)

Reprise

Key tracks: "Basket Case," "When I Come Around," "Welcome to Paradise"

Nine Inch Nails, The Downward Spiral (1994)

Nothing Records

Key tracks: "Closer," "Hurt," "March of the Pigs"

Nirvana, In Utero (1993)

DGC

Key tracks: "All Apologies," "Heart-Shaped Box," "Dumb"

Oasis, (What's the Story) Morning Glory? (1995)

Creation

Key tracks: "Wonderwall," "Don't Look Back in Anger," "Champagne Supernova"

Pearl Jam, Ten (1991)

Epic

Key tracks: "Even Slow," "Alive," "Black"

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Blood Sugar Sex Magik (1991)

Warner Bros.

Key Tracks: "Breaking the Girl," "Under the Bridge," "Give It Away," "Suck My Kiss"

Silverchair, Frogstomp (1995)

Epic

Key tracks: "Tomorrow," "Israel's Son," "Pure Massacre"

Smashing Pumpkins, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness (1995)

Virgin

Key tracks: "1979," "Bullet With Butterfly Wings," "Tonight, Tonight"

Stone Temple Pilots, Core (1992)

Atlantic

Key tracks: "Plush," "Creep," "Sex Type Thing"

Weezer, Weezer (1994)

DGC

Key tracks: "Say it Ain't So," "Buddy Holly," "Undone – The Sweater Song"

Now that you know which '90s alternative albums you need on vinyl, let's look back at the best rock songs from the decade.