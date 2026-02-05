13 Essential &#8217;90s Alternative Rock Albums Everyone Needs to Own on Vinyl

13 Essential ’90s Alternative Rock Albums Everyone Needs to Own on Vinyl

Virgin, Warner Bros. , DGC

Here are 13 essential alternative rock albums from the 1990s that you should absolutely own on vinyl.

And let's be honest, you can probably guess which artists follow below. Names such as Nirvana, Pearl Jam and the Smashing Pumpkins are so closely connected to the '90s due to the roles they had in furthering the alt-rock and grunge boom at the time.

Grunge music dominated the front half of the decade, leading to some of the best albums from the biggest names in rock that are still massive acts in 2026.

READ MORE: 11 Underrated '90s Albums Every Rock Fan Should Own on Vinyl

But the second half of the '90s was pretty damn good, too. Bands like Silverchair and Weezer emerged as grunge loosened its foothold on the alternative rock scene.

Whether you are just getting into '90s alternative for the first time or you are looking to shore up your collection, here are some of the best albums from the decade you need on vinyl.

Alice in Chains, Dirt (1992)

Columbia Records
loading...

Key tracks: "Would?," "Rooster," "Them Bones"

Buy it here.

Blind Melon, Blind Melon (1992)

Capitol
loading...

Key tracks: "No Rain," "Tones of Home," "I Wonder"

Buy it here.

Bush, Sixteen Stone (1994)

Interscope
loading...

Key tracks: "Glycerine," "Machinehead," "Comedown"

Buy it here.

Green Day, Dookie (1994)

Reprise
loading...

Key tracks: "Basket Case," "When I Come Around," "Welcome to Paradise"

Buy it here.

Nine Inch Nails, The Downward Spiral (1994)

Nothing Records
loading...

Key tracks: "Closer," "Hurt," "March of the Pigs"

Buy it here.

Nirvana, In Utero (1993)

DGC
loading...

Key tracks: "All Apologies," "Heart-Shaped Box," "Dumb"

Buy it here.

Oasis, (What's the Story) Morning Glory? (1995)

Creation
loading...

Key tracks: "Wonderwall," "Don't Look Back in Anger," "Champagne Supernova"

Buy it here.

Pearl Jam, Ten (1991)

Epic
loading...

Key tracks: "Even Slow," "Alive," "Black"

Buy it here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Blood Sugar Sex Magik (1991)

Warner Bros.
loading...

Key Tracks: "Breaking the Girl," "Under the Bridge," "Give It Away," "Suck My Kiss"

Buy it here.

Silverchair, Frogstomp (1995)

Epic
loading...

Key tracks: "Tomorrow," "Israel's Son," "Pure Massacre"

Buy it here.

Smashing Pumpkins, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness (1995)

Virgin
loading...

Key tracks: "1979," "Bullet With Butterfly Wings," "Tonight, Tonight"

Buy it here.

Stone Temple Pilots, Core (1992)

Atlantic
loading...

Key tracks: "Plush," "Creep," "Sex Type Thing"

Buy it here.

Weezer, Weezer (1994)

DGC
loading...

Key tracks: "Say it Ain't So," "Buddy Holly," "Undone – The Sweater Song"

Buy it here.

Now that you know which '90s alternative albums you need on vinyl, let's look back at the best rock songs from the decade.

75 Best Rock Songs of the '90s

You won't want to miss a thing.

Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Filed Under: 1990s, Alternative Rock, Grunge, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Silverchair, Smashing Pumpkins, Vinyl Records, Weezer
Categories: Link in Bio, Lists, Rock

More From Loudwire