The ‘Happiest’ (Sounding) Songs by 7 Grunge Bands

It wasn't exactly easy, but we've come up with a list of the "happiest" (sounding) songs by seven grunge bands.

We know you probably rolled your eyes when you read the headline — "happy" and "grunge" in the same sentence is like water and oil. But they do exist! ...Kind of.

A lot of the artists from the 1990s Seattle scene channeled their pain, isolation and inner turmoil into their music. Thus, the subgenre is characterized as generally being pretty gloomy and having downright depressing lyrics.

"When the weather’s crappy, you don’t wanna go outside, you basically feel like staying in the house and it’s a very logical thing to wanna go down into your basement and make noise to take out your frustrations because you can’t go outside and do anything when it’s raining all the time," Skin Yard guitarist and grunge producer Jack Endino said in the 1996 documentary Hype! [via City of Anxiety].

That doesn't mean all of the artists sounded melancholy all the time. They had their brighter moments. Or at least, they had moments where the music was more upbeat even if the theme of the song wasn't.

Check out our picks for the "happiest" songs by different grunge bands below.