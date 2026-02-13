The ‘Happiest’ (Sounding) Songs by 7 Grunge Bands
It wasn't exactly easy, but we've come up with a list of the "happiest" (sounding) songs by seven grunge bands.
We know you probably rolled your eyes when you read the headline — "happy" and "grunge" in the same sentence is like water and oil. But they do exist! ...Kind of.
A lot of the artists from the 1990s Seattle scene channeled their pain, isolation and inner turmoil into their music. Thus, the subgenre is characterized as generally being pretty gloomy and having downright depressing lyrics.
"When the weather’s crappy, you don’t wanna go outside, you basically feel like staying in the house and it’s a very logical thing to wanna go down into your basement and make noise to take out your frustrations because you can’t go outside and do anything when it’s raining all the time," Skin Yard guitarist and grunge producer Jack Endino said in the 1996 documentary Hype! [via City of Anxiety].
READ MORE: 15 Rock + Metal Songs Written in Tribute to Late Grunge Musicians
That doesn't mean all of the artists sounded melancholy all the time. They had their brighter moments. Or at least, they had moments where the music was more upbeat even if the theme of the song wasn't.
Check out our picks for the "happiest" songs by different grunge bands below.
Mother Love Bone, 'This Is Shangrila'
Despite coming from the Pacific Northwest music scene, there was something about Mother Love Bone's sound that was lighter and more positive than many of their contemporaries. "This Is Shangrila," the opening track on their sole album Apple (1990), kicks the record off on a high note with an infectious groove and an upbeat rhythm.
With a little bit of glam and a lot of spirit, it's easy to picture Andrew Wood frolicking around onstage and commanding the audience while listening to this track.
Nirvana, 'On a Plain'
Much of Nirvana's Nevermind is upbeat and full of energy, but "On a Plain" particularly stands out one of the "happier" songs because of its playful feel and self-aware lyrics. It's essentially a pop song dressed in distorted guitars.
Sure, the repetition of the lines "I love myself / Better than you" is drenched in sarcasm, but that has to make it somewhat positive... right?
Alice In Chains, 'No Excuses'
Featured on their highly-successful 1994 EP Jar of Flies, "No Excuses" isn't necessarily about sunshines and rainbows — but it's certainly one of Alice in Chains' warmest moments. Some of the lyrics are a bit optimistic ("And if we change / Well I love you anyway") for a band that typically delivers darkness and doom.
Sean Kinney kicks things off with a loose, rolling drum groove that immediately gives the song a lighter tone and creates a cheerful rhythm you'll sure as hell want to bop along to.
Stone Temple Pilots, 'Big Bang Baby'
You'll notice that the next few songs all came from bands a bit later in their careers when they were experimenting with different textures and flavors a bit more. That was certainly the case with Stone Temple Pilots, whose most colorful song is "Big Bang Baby" from their 1996 album Tiny Music... Songs From the Vatican Gift Shop.
The track is driven by a lively swagger as it fluctuates between fuzzy, stomp-along riffs and catchy chorus that feels much more glam than grunge. It sounds like STP stripped the sludge and had a blast in the studio, making it the closest they've ever come to downright giddy.
The music video is a trip, too.
Soundgarden, 'Dusty'
While Soundgarden had their share of upbeat tracks, "Dusty" is the band at their most jangly — which isn't a total surprise given the vast sound of Down on the Upside as a whole. It's more mellow compared to their other "happy-ish" sounding songs ("My Wave," "Kickstand") but it has a brighter melody and a subtly uplifting message that makes it stand out. There's a light at the end of the tunnel in this track and for Soundgarden, that's certainly a highlight.
Screaming Trees, 'All I Know'
Screaming Trees' sound has always leaned more psychedelic than doom and gloom, so choosing their most joyous song was actually a bit more of a challenge than the rest were. "All I Know" from 1996's Dust is the winner, though, as it rides on bright guitars, Mark Lanegan's soothing vocals and a big sound overall. It's more breezy than hard-hitting, giving it a relaxed feel that's warm and welcoming.
Pearl Jam, 'Given to Fly'
Pearl Jam haven't always been melancholy either and "Given to Fly" off 1998's Yield is a prime example of their ability to sound joyful. Eddie Vedder has spoken about the positivity in the track himself, referring to it in an interview as a "fable" that he imagined in a children's book. The soaring guitars and vocals actually do make the song feel like a flight — floating through the clouds with a profound sense of freedom and high spirits.