15 Rock + Metal Songs Written in Tribute to Late Grunge Musicians

Did you know there are at least 15 rock and metal songs that were written in tribute to late grunge musicians?

The Seattle music scene that formed in the late '80s was a tight-knit community of bands from the Pacific Northwest that all went to each others' shows and supported one another.

In 1990, that community suffered its first big loss — Mother Love Bone frontman Andrew Wood.

It's often said by key members of that scene that Wood would have become a huge star if he hadn't died so young. His stage presence, his confidence and his musical talent influenced his peers and so his death affected them deeply. Many of them turned to music to channel their pain, thus a great deal of songs were written about Wood by musicians both inside and outside of the Seattle music scene.

The same thing happened a few years later with Kurt Cobain, whose tragic 1994 death was publicized on a much grander scale since Seattle was in the spotlight of the rock world at the time — and Nirvana were in the dead center of it.

It happened again in the early 2000s after Layne Staley lost his battle with addiction. And again later on.

READ MORE: The Best Ballad by 13 Big Grunge Artists

There is a lot of speculation about whether certain songs were written about certain musicians, thus we opted to only include songs where the performing artist confirmed they were written about someone. Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Tearjerker" is widely believed to have been written about Cobain, but Anthony Kiedis hasn't actually said that it was, for example.

Grunge may have only been at the forefront of the music scene for a couple of years, but the impact the icons from that scene had will last until the end of time. Keep reading to learn about songs that were written as tributes to late grunge musicians.