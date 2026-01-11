Here are the five best grunge albums and EPs released in the 1980s.

Before grunge became a full on cultural phenomenon in the early 1990s, the scene was already taking shape in the Pacific Northwest in the mid to late 1980s.

A growing network of independent labels, local clubs, and a tight circle of bands in Seattle and its surrounding areas were experimenting with moodier riffs, distorted guitar tones, and a punk attitude based less in image and more in reality. Many of the early grunge records were modest not only in reach, but in recording budget; taking on more of a DIY approach than many of their contemporaries.

Although to the mainstream it felt like grunge hit overnight with the release of Nirvana's Nevermind and the overwhelming, culture-shifting impact of a song like "Smells Like Teen Spirit," the genre had been long underway for years, developing gradually and organically through limited-press EP's, local touring circuits, college radio airplay, and word of mouth.

These albums helped define the sound, tone, and identity of grunge at the genre's core.

The 5 Best Grunge Albums (and EPs) of the 1980s

