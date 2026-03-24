March Madness, Decades of Destruction – Vote in Round 2 (The Best Rock + Metal Bands of the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and 2000s)
It's time to vote in Round 2 of Loudwire's March Madness: Decades of Destruction tournament! A total of 16 bands remain, with four representatives from four different decades.
After more than 55,000 votes were cast in Round 1, the polls are back open and we've got another round of fierce matchups that will force you to make some difficult decisions.
Start voting further down the page and learn more about the tournament below.
March Madness: Decades of Destruction Tournament — Rounds + Voting
Voting will close at 11:59PM ET at each of the scheduled dates outlined below.
You can vote once per hour, so keep coming back to help make the biggest push to send your favorites through to each round.
The Final Four will find one band from each decade — 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and 2000s — all battling it out before the championship round.
- Round 1: March 17-22
- Round 2: March 24-26
- Round 3: March 27-30
- Final Four: March 31-April 2
- Championship: April 3-6
- Winner Declared: April 7
Which decade will emerge to have the greatest band of all time, as determined by all of you? We'll find out on April 7!
Cast your votes in the polls below!
ROUND 2 — '70s Division
ROUND 2 — '80s Division
ROUND 2 - '90s Division
ROUND 2 - '00s Division
Below, see the best rock band for every letter of the alphabet!
The ABCs of Rock - The Best Rock Band for Each Letter of the Alphabet
Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire