11 Underrated ’80s Rock Albums Everyone Should Own on Vinyl

Here are 11 underrated rock albums from the 1980s that you absolutely need to own on vinyl.

Being underrated rock albums is about the only thing these titles have in common. Many of the selections on this list represent rock acts that took a risk that may not have landed with their entire fan base.

Iggy Pop's Zombie Birdhouse, for example, was considered to be meandering and a little too experimental for some who were introduced to the rocker through the music of The Stooges when it came out in 1982. Maybe they should get over it and consider giving it a second chance more than 40 years later.

Then there are those acts whose early work deserves to be remembered. Los Angeles punk band X is often remembered for their cover of "WIld Thing," Their 1980 debut demands just as much, if not more attention.

Here is a look at those underrated albums, along with releases from top rock acts from the '80s, including Depeche Mode, The Cure and the Replacements.

The Cure, Seventeen Seconds (1980)

Fiction Records
Key tracks: "A Forest," "Play for Today," "M"

Buy it here.

Descendents, Milo Goes to College (1982)

New Alliance
Key tracks: "Hope," "Suburban Home," "Myage"

Buy it here.

Depeche Mode, Black Celebration (1986)

Mute
Key tracks: "Stripped," "A Question of Time," "A Question of Lust"

Buy it here.

KIX, Cool Kids (1983)

Atlantic Records
Key tracks: "Body Talk," "Cool Kids, "For Shame"

Buy it here.

 Loverboy, Loverboy (1980)

Columbia Records
Key tracks: "Turn Me Loose," "The Kid is Hot Tonite," "Always On My Mind"

Buy it here.

Iggy Pop, Zombie Birdhouse (1982)

Animal
Key tracks: "Run Like a Villain," "The Villagers," "Watching The News"

Buy it here.

Pretenders, Pretenders II (1981)

Sire Records
Key tracks: "I Go To Sleep," "Message of Love," "Talk of the Town"

Buy it here.

Replacements, Let It Be (1984)

Twin/Tone
Key tracks: "Androgynous," "I Will Dare," "Unsatisfied"

Buy it here.

Johnny Thunders, Que Sera Sera (1985)

Jungle
Key tracks: "Short Lives," "Alone In a Crowd," "M.I.A."

Buy it here.

Winger, Winger (1988)

Atlantic Records
Key tracks: "Seventeen," "Headed for a Heartbreak," "Madalaine"

Buy it here.

X, Los Angeles (1980)

Slash
Key tracks: "Los Angeles," "Johnny Hit and Run Paulene," "Your Phone's Off the Hook, But You're Not"

Buy it here.

