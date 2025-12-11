Here are 11 underrated albums from the 1990s that you absolutely need in your vinyl collection if you are a rock fan.

It can be tough to figure out where to begin if you're looking to go beyond the grunge-era stuff to take a deeper dive into '90s rock. Grunge simply can't be ignored due to its heavy impact on the front half of the decade.

But there was so much more to the '90s in the world of rock than Nirvana, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam.

Bands such as Stabbing Westward and Gravity Kills were starting to infuse industrial elements into rock. The Reverend Horton Heat took an unconventional approach by combining rockabilly, punk and rock music.

READ MORE: 11 Essential '90s Metal Albums You Should Own on Vinyl

Sunny Day Real Estate were among the early emo rock acts bubbling up toward the tail end of the 1990s.

We're here to help you make sense of all of it by giving you 11 rock albums from the 1990s that you may have missed but need to be owned on vinyl.

Candlebox, Candlebox (1993)

cover to candlebox's self-titled album Maverick/Warner Bros. loading...

Key Tracks: "Far Behind," "You," "Cover Me"

Buy it here.

Days of the New, Days of the New (1997)

cover of Days of the New's self-titled album Outpost loading...

Key Tracks: "Touch, Peel and Stand," "Shelf in the Room," "The Down Town"

Buy it here.

Dinosaur Jr., Where You Been (1993)

dinosaur jr where you been album cover Sire Records loading...

Key Tracks: "Start Choppin," "Out There," "Get Me"

Buy it here.

Hum, Electra 2000 (1993)

hum, electra 2000 cover Cargo loading...

Key Tracks: "Iron Clad Lou," "Pinch and Roll, "Winder"

Buy it here.

Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, Orange (1994)

jon spencer blues explosions orange cover Matador loading...

Key Tracks: "Bellbottoms," "Very Rare," "Ditch"

Buy it here.

Our Lady Peace, Naveed (1994)

our lady peace naveed album cover Sony/Epic loading...

Key tracks: "Starseed," "Naveed," "The Birdman"

Buy it here.

Reverend Horton Heat, Liquor in the Front (1994)

reverend horton heat, liquor in the front album cover Sub Pop loading...

Key Tracks: "I Can't Surf," "Baddest of the Bad," "Five-o Ford"

Buy it here.

Screaming Trees, Sweet Oblivion (1992)

screaming trees sweet oblivion album cover Epic loading...

Key Tracks: "Nearly Lost You," "Shadow of the Season," "Dollar Bill"

Buy it here.

Silverchair, Frogstomp (1995)

silverchair frogstomp album cover Epic loading...

Key Tracks: "Tomorrow," "Israel's Son," "Suicidal Dream"

Buy it here.

Stabbing Westward, Wither Blister Burn + Peel (1996)

Stabbing Westward Wither Blister Burn and Peel album cover Columbia Records loading...

Key Tracks: "Shame," "What Do I Have to Do?," "So Wrong"

Buy it here.

Sunny Day Real Estate, Diary (1994)

sunny day real estate, diary album cover Sub Pop loading...

Key Tracks: "In Circles," "Seven," "Song About an Angel"

Buy it here.

75 Best Rock Songs of the '90s You won't want to miss a thing. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire