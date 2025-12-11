11 Underrated 1990s Albums Every Rock Fan Should Own on Vinyl
Here are 11 underrated albums from the 1990s that you absolutely need in your vinyl collection if you are a rock fan.
It can be tough to figure out where to begin if you're looking to go beyond the grunge-era stuff to take a deeper dive into '90s rock. Grunge simply can't be ignored due to its heavy impact on the front half of the decade.
But there was so much more to the '90s in the world of rock than Nirvana, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam.
Bands such as Stabbing Westward and Gravity Kills were starting to infuse industrial elements into rock. The Reverend Horton Heat took an unconventional approach by combining rockabilly, punk and rock music.
READ MORE: 11 Essential '90s Metal Albums You Should Own on Vinyl
Sunny Day Real Estate were among the early emo rock acts bubbling up toward the tail end of the 1990s.
We're here to help you make sense of all of it by giving you 11 rock albums from the 1990s that you may have missed but need to be owned on vinyl.
Candlebox, Candlebox (1993)
Key Tracks: "Far Behind," "You," "Cover Me"
Days of the New, Days of the New (1997)
Key Tracks: "Touch, Peel and Stand," "Shelf in the Room," "The Down Town"
Dinosaur Jr., Where You Been (1993)
Key Tracks: "Start Choppin," "Out There," "Get Me"
Hum, Electra 2000 (1993)
Key Tracks: "Iron Clad Lou," "Pinch and Roll, "Winder"
Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, Orange (1994)
Key Tracks: "Bellbottoms," "Very Rare," "Ditch"
Our Lady Peace, Naveed (1994)
Key tracks: "Starseed," "Naveed," "The Birdman"
Reverend Horton Heat, Liquor in the Front (1994)
Key Tracks: "I Can't Surf," "Baddest of the Bad," "Five-o Ford"
Screaming Trees, Sweet Oblivion (1992)
Key Tracks: "Nearly Lost You," "Shadow of the Season," "Dollar Bill"
Silverchair, Frogstomp (1995)
Key Tracks: "Tomorrow," "Israel's Son," "Suicidal Dream"
Stabbing Westward, Wither Blister Burn + Peel (1996)
Key Tracks: "Shame," "What Do I Have to Do?," "So Wrong"
Sunny Day Real Estate, Diary (1994)
Key Tracks: "In Circles," "Seven," "Song About an Angel"
75 Best Rock Songs of the '90s
Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire
Best Hard Rock Song of Each Year of the 1990s
Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire