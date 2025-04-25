The Best Ballad by 10 Big Grunge Artists

What are some of the best ballads by grunge artists?

It's kind of ironic — grunge is known for being a mostly sullen style of music with a droning atmosphere and emotionally-charged lyrics. However, the bands we associate with the grunge label didn't write many ballads.

A ballad isn't just a slow song, because songs that are incredibly heavy can also be slow. So, what is a ballad?

According to MasterClass, musical ballads are typically slow and emotionally evocative, but the meaning has changed overtime. A lot of the power ballads we know in rock and metal are love songs, but ballads don't necessarily have to be about love.

In the case of grunge, most of the ballads weren't about love at all, but rather, some sort of emotional turmoil and pain. And sadly, many of the musicians who wrote the songs on this list died at a young age, so it makes the tracks that much more gloomy to listen to.

A lot of grunge bands also weren't around long enough to experiment with ballads, as it wasn't the type of song many of them dabbled with on their first or even second albums. So we were definitely limited in our options with this one, but the ones we chose are all incredibly solid tracks in their own ways.

Scroll through the songs below to see our picks for the best ballads by 10 different grunge artists.