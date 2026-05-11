VOTE: Best Grunge Godfather – Nirvana vs. Pearl Jam

It's grunge's ground zero! This week in Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show, we're asking you to vote for the better grunge band between Nirvana and Pearl Jam, the two bands at the forefront of grunge's revolution.

On one side, you've got Nirvana. The band's debut Bleach largely went overlooked until their sophomore set Nevermind flipped the music world seemingly overnight. That album spawned hit singles in "Smells Like Teen Spirit," "Come as You Are," "Lithium" and "In Bloom" and it catapulted Nirvana to the top of the music world as a result.

But one band does not a music revolution make and Pearl Jam, who released their Ten album also in 1991, helped really push grunge to the forefront of the music world thanks to such standouts as "Alive," "Even Flow," "Black" and "Jeremy" among others. Their album became one of the top-selling records of the day going head-to-head with Nevermind in sales.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both bands on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked band will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

READ MORE: How Grunge Musicians Felt About the Term 'Grunge'

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

Below, check out a gallery featuring the best song from every 'Big 4' grunge album. That would be records from Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden and Alice in Chains.