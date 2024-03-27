The Setlist For 20 Big Rock + Metal Bands’ Final Show
Here is the setlist for the final show from 20 big rock and metal bands.
Some were planned while others were shockingly unexpected. More often than not, music fans never know when their favorite band is going to play their final note.
On one end of the spectrum, we have KISS who go all-out for their final performance complete with odd avatars to carry on the legacy of the band.
Then we have Velvet Revolver who ended things playing a four-song set during a benefit show. The last song they played together as a band was a cover of Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here."
It makes you wonder if they would have regrouped for a better sendoff if it wasn't for Scott Weiland's unfortunate death.
We recently tracked down the setlists from 20 big hard rock and metal bands' final shows on Setlist.fm to look back at how they went out.
The following setlists are from when key members departed the band and do not include one-off tribute shows with guest members. We also omitted The White Stripes' actual final performance, on "Late Night With Conan O'Brien" in favor of the setlist from their final headlining gig.
Jack and Meg played "We're Going To Be Friends" for Conan, in case you were wondering.
