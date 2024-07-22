The Best ‘Epic’ Song by 10 Classic Prog Rock Bands

Here's the best "epic" song (lasting 10-plus minutes) from 10 classic progressive rock bands!

Progressive rock is all about challenging artists and audiences in several ways, not the least of which is seeing how lengthy and multifaceted a composition can be.

In contrast to most other genres (which stick to radio-friendly durations and structures), prog rock is known for producing “epics” that last dozens of minutes, consist of multiple sections/movements and explore in-depth narratives or topics. They often feature overtures/preludes, instrumental segues and recurring motifs, too!



READ MORE: The 10 Best Emo-Prog Bands of All Time

There’ve been tons of exceptional suites released by modern groups, including multiple ones from Dream Theater, Phideaux, Beardfish, Echolyn, Gazpacho, Porcupine Tree and Haken (to name a few). However, it’s usually the side-long or album-long pieces from 1970s pioneers who did it first and did it best.

That’s why we’re diving into the greatest “epic” song from 10 classic prog rock genre acts!

Most of them go for about 20 minutes, but a few last half or twice as long! Regardless, each is an awe-inspiring journey that exudes characteristically masterful imagination, boldness and dexterity.