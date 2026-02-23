Who is Loren Gold, Rush’s new touring keyboardist?

Rush just shared their first batch of 2027 tour dates, which will take place in South America and Europe, earlier today (Feb. 23). In the announcement, they also revealed the addition of Gold to their lineup.

"Both Alex [Lifeson] and I are loving the hours of rehearsal time we’re spending with Anika [Nilles] and now Loren, learning around 40 songs which will enable us to keep the shows evolving, playing some different songs on different nights," Geddy Lee said in a statement with the announcement.

We already did a deep dive on Nilles when she was revealed as the band's new drummer in place of Neil Peart, so now let's take a look at Gold's rock 'n' roll resume.

Who Has Loren Gold Worked With Before Rush?

Gold is best known as the keyboardist and vocalist in both The Who and Chicago. He started touring with Roger Daltrey's band in 2009, joined The Who in 2012 and Chicago in 2022.

He's also worked with former Eagles guitarist Don Felder and Kenny Loggins and has experience as a music director with major pop stars including Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez and Hilary Duff.

The musician began playing the piano at the age of 6, according to an interview he did in 2020 with Mainly Piano.

"Everyone played something. My dad played piano, my sister played flute, my brothers played clarinet and piano. I was surrounded by music. They were all much older than me, and they listened to what is now considered classic rock. [The] Beatles, [The] Who, [The Rolling] Stones, Chicago, Stevie Wonder, Carole King... it all just spoke to me," he recalled.

Loren Gold's Experience On Tour

While Gold later worked with some of rock's biggest name, his early career was firmly rooted in the pop world. In 2003, he toured with Hillary Duff, who at the time was a teen idol known for her lead role in the Disney Channel TV series Lizzie McGuire.

After remaining with Duff as her musical director until 2007, Gold switched gears and worked with American Idol winner Taylor Hicks, whom the keyboardist toured with throughout that year. He then embarked on a run with pop singer Mandy Moore and landed a keyboard role on both American's Got Talent and Dancing With the Stars.

It was until 2008 and more work with pop stars that Gold parlayed his success to a stint with Eagles legend Don Felder, then "Danger Zone" singer Kenny Loggins.

The rock calls kept coming apparently and by 2009, Gold was added as a keyboardist and vocalist on The Who singer Roger Daltrey's tour. A year later he was helping The Who work on their Super Bowl Halftime Show arrangement and, fast forward to 2012, and Gold officially joined The Who and remains with them to this day.

As live music roared back in 2021, Gold filled in for Lou Pardini of Chicago and then became a full-time member of the group once Pardini retired in early 2022.

And that's still not all of his accomplishments, underscoring his versatility and respect within the music scene.

What Loren Gold Said About Joining Rush

Gold shared a post on his personal Instagram today announcing his addition to Rush.

"Well, the secret’s out. Truly honored (and slightly buzzing) to be part of the Rush family," Gold wrote in the caption. "Thank you, Geddy and Alex, for bringing me into the fold (I promise to behave... mostly). It’s gonna be one hell of a year! Now, back to work before I get into trouble."

Who Else Is Joining Rush on Tour?

As of now, Nilles and Gold are the only two members that have been revealed as part of Rush's lineup in addition to Lee and Lifeson. Back in October, though, Lee teased that there could be more added at some point.

"Before we hit the stage, we also hope to add another musician or two to expand our sound a wee bit and free up Alex and I, in order to show off some of our new fancy dance steps," the rocker said [via Rush's website].

That means there could still be another musician added before June, so stay tuned for if and when that's revealed.

Tickets for Rush's Fifty Something tour are available on the band's website.

